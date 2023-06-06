The Longview Area 7 on 7 summer league began play on Monday with eight games at Lobo Stadium.
The league will play for the next two Mondays.
On June 12, games include Daingerfield vs. Hallsville and Pine Tree vs. Longview A at 5 p.m., Gilmer vs. Kilgore and Longview B vs. Daingerfield at 5:40 p.m., Hallsville vs. Pine Tree and Kilgore vs. Longview A at 6:20 p.m. and Gilmer vs. Longview B and Pine Tree vs. Daingerfield at 7 p.m.
The June 19 schedule has Center vs. Pine Tree and Longview B vs. Longview A at 5 p.m., Hallsville vs. Gilmer and Kilgore vs. Daingerfield at 5:40 p.m., Longview a vs. Center and Daingerfield vs. Pine Tree at 6:20 p.m. and Kilgore vs. Gilmer and Hallsville vs. Center at 7 p.m.