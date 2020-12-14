From Staff Reports
A total of 81 athletes from three sports and 19 area schools earned Academic All State honors recently with the release of teams for cross country, volleyball and football by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
The list included 55 football players, 20 volleyball players and six cross country athletes. Schools represented included Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Harmony, Gilmer, Paul Pewitt, White Oak, Beckville, Carthage, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Hawkins, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Kilgore, Marshall, Pittsburg, Sabine and Waskom.
To be nominated for Academic All State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from graes 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs are accepted.
The top team a nominee can make is the Elite Team, meaning they have near perfect scores in all categories. Other categories include first team, second team and honorable mention.
CROSS COUNTRY
Longview: Evan Moore (first team), Riegan Robertson (first team); Pine Tree: Emmanuel Viramontes (first team), Zackary Russell (HM); Harmony: Laikyn Wilkerson (first team), Samuel Patton (first team)
VOLLEYBALL
Longview: Riegan Robertson (first team); Pine Tree: Niya Williams (HM), Malaeka Wilson (HM); Gilmer: Haylee Jordan (first team), Raeven Harris (second team), Karsyn Lindsey (second team), Reese Couture (second team), Alexandria Chamberlain (second team), Aaleya Morton (HM); Harmony: Analese Cano (second team), McKinzee Settles (HM), Delaynie Nash (HM), Madison Rhame (HM), Kathryn Burkham (HM); Paul Pewitt: Calli Jo Osmon (first team), Allyson Boyd (HM), Sissy Jones (HM); White Oak: Daphne Bogenschuts (first team), Payton Palmer (first team), Alysa Hall (second team).
FOOTBALL
Longview: Austin Pencheon (first team), Justin Beltran (first team), David Parks (second team), Alexis Zulueta (second team), Jonathan Tutt (second team), Dalton Serrato (second team), Aidan Diaz (HM), De’Leon Jones (HM), Kaden Meredith (HM); Pine Tree: Luis Vazquez (second team), Brandt Herber (second team), Kameron Benefield (HM); Spring Hill: Brandon Krenek (first team), Brody Barnhill (second team), Benjamin Banda (HM); Marshall: Brent Burris (second team), Hayden Kelehan (elite); Beckville: Milo Morrison (first team), Colter Klingler (second team), Jeremiah Steph (elite); Carthage: Madison Romero (HM), Karston Williams (HM), Austin Morgan (HM), Austin Grimes (HM); Daingerfield: Jaylee Barron (HM), Braxton Jimmerson (HM), Bryce Ridenour (HM); Gladewater: Trent Bolt (HM), Jordan Kinsey (HM), Nathan Keller (HM), K’havia Reese (HM), Tristan Holmes (HM); Harmony: Dallin Seahorn (second team), Caleb McNeil (HM), McKinzee Settles (HM), Madison Rhame (HM); Hawkins: Hayden Smith (first team), Paeton Smith (HM); Hughes Springs: Caden Daniel Edwards (first team), Tanner Scott Byrd (elite); Jefferson: Jordan Friday (HM), Trent Foster (HM); Kilgore: Cade Pippen (second team), Dalton McElyea (second team), Joshua Kennell (second team); Sabine: Holton Pepper (second team); Waskom: Dalton Bennett (second team), Cayden Head (HM), Chris Washington (HM), Kye Willett (HM), Paxton Keeling (HM), Jonathan Branch (HM); White Oak: Luke Ummel (first team), Colton Cobb (second team); Pittsburg: Wade Yantis (second team).