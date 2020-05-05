From Staff Reports
Nearly 50 area athletes earned recognition for their achievements in the classroom recently — including a pair of Harmony High School standouts who were honored in two sports — as the Texas High School Coaches Association released its Academic All-State Teams for tennis, golf, track, baseball and softball.
Harmony’s Isaac Edwards was a first team selection in golf and track, and the Eagles’ Hunter McNeel was a second team selection in baseball and an honorable mention pick in track.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12. Weighted GPS are accepted.
Nominations are made by the head coach of the prospective sport.
BOYS GOLF
Cade Bruce, Longview (honorable mention), Isaac Edwards, Harmony (first team), Colton Akin, Henderson (honorable mention), Kole Jordan, Henderson (second team), Brayden Loosier, Henderson (first team).
GIRLS GOLF
Mason Garrett, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (first team), Lilly Long, Hawkins (honorable mention).
BOYS TRACKIsaac Edwards, Harmony (first team), Hunter McNeel, Harmony (honorable mention), Kalen Barlow, Spring Hill (first team), Austin Martin, Spring Hill (first team), Kaden Rogers, Spring Hill (honorable mention), Gage White, Spring Hill (second team), Tanner McKinney, White Oak (second team).
GIRLS TRACK
Alicia Jones, Kilgore, second team, Emma Russell, Longview (first team), Landri Ross, Ore City (honorable mention), Ally Sewell, Ore City (honorable mention), Kianna Blackwell, Pittsburg (honorable mention), Haley Efurd, Pittsburg (honorable mention), Ananda Garrision, Pittsburg (honorable mention), Savannah Kiobucar, Pittsburg (second team), Sadie Waldrep, Pittsburg (second team), Natalie Reed, White Oak (honorable mention).
BASEBALL
Noah Anderson, Carthage (second team), Jackson Blissett, Carthage (second team), Connor Davis, Carthage (second team), Brandon McNeely, Carthage (second team), Timothy Smith, Carthage (second team), Hunter McNeel, Harmony (second team), Noah Bristow, Mount Pleasant (honorable mention), Colby Hunnicutt, Mount Pleasant (elite), Kaleb Thomson, Mount Pleasant (honorable mention), Cade Medlin, New Diana (second team), Cody Stanley, New Diana (second team), Luke Oxsheer, Pine Tree (first team), Luke Giarisco, Spring Hill (second team), Trent Gregson, Spring Hill (honorable mention), Craig Hunnicutt, Spring Hill (honorable mention), Dylan Hutchison, Spring Hill (second team), Ryan Lepire, Spring Hill (honorable mention), Caden Noah, Spring Hill (first team), Colby Noah, Spring Hill (honorable mention).
SOFTBALL
Kiara Robinson, Daingerfield (second team), Victoria Bennett, Daingerfield (honorable mention), Abbi Hammonds, Pittsburg (first team), Tori Henderson (first team), McKenna Wood, Pittsburg (first team), Liley Bozard, Troup (first team), Kacie Young, Troup (second team).