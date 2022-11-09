WHITE OAK - With family by his side and teammates and classmates in the room, White Oak baseball standout Gavyn Jones locked up his college athletic and academic future by signing a national letter of intent with Texas Tech University.
Jones, who has hit better than .450 the past two seasons and is 11-4 on the mound for the Roughnecks during his three-year varsity career, will finish up his senior year at White Oak and then join a Red Raider program that won 39 games a year ago.
As a freshman in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, Jones hit .375 with a triple, two RBI and two stolen bases in nine games while compiling a 3-0 record on the mound with a 3.00 earned run average, 14 strikeouts and five walks in 14 innings pitched.
He hit .454 in 2021 with 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples and two home runs while going 5-3 on the hill with a 1.02 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 48 innings.
As a junior a year ago, Jones was a .483 hitter with a home run, a triple, five doubles, 11 RBI, 22 runs scored and six stolen bases in six attempts. He struck out just three times in 77 plate appearances, and was 3-1 on the mound with a 3.12 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 15 walks in 24.2 innings pitched.
Texas Tech finished 39-22 overall and 15-9 in the Big 12 Conference last season. The Red Raiders compete in the Big 12 with TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor and Kansas.
Around East Texas, several athletes also signed on the dotted line.
In Gladewater, multi-sport athlete Kamryn Floyd inked a track letter with Southern Arkansas University.
Floyd was the district and area 200-meter champion as a sophomore, was a regional qualifier (champion) in the 200 meters and with the 400 and 800 relay teams and finished fifth at the UIL State Track and Field meet in the 200 meters.
A year ago as a junior, she won the 200 meters at the district, area and regional level, placing second at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in the event. She was also a regional qualifier in the 400 and 800 relays.
Three Gilmer Lady Buckeyes, two for basketball and one for softball, also signed on Wednesday.
Sarah Phillips signed to play softball at Harding University, while Makenna Kaunitz (ETBU) and Addy Walker (Southern Arkansas) will play basketball at the next level.
Phillips went 18-4 as a pitcher for Gilmer last spring with a 1.41 ERA, 184 strikeouts and 29 walks in 148.2 innings pitched.
Walker averaged 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and two assists, and Kaunitz averaged eight points, 2.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals on the basketball court for the Lady Buckeyes.