Eight individuals will represent the Longview-based Distinctive Boxing Team and the rest of East Texas when they compete at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Lubbock over the next week.
All the boxers had to win over 50 percent of their events to qualify for an appearance at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center between June 3 and 10.
“It feels good because some of them have already been on that stage and won, especially the older kids,” Distinctive Boxing Team coach Ivan Moreno said of the boxers’ accomplishment.
Five of the boxers will compete in the Junior Olympic event. They include Fabrisio Orocio in the 101-pound Junior Male Division, Samuel Salazar in the 114-pound Junior Male Division, Vladimir Pitman in the 85-pound Intermediate Male Division, Leonardo Orocio in the 106-pound Intermediate Male Division, and Jayden Levering in the 85-pound Bantam Male Division.
“I’ve been ready,” Fabrisio Orocio said of the opportunity. “It doesn't matter what type of boxer I face. I feel like I can outbox anybody right now. I know I’m a tall fighter. I’m going to use that to my advantage.”
“I have enough experience to know that I’m a good boxer,” he added. “Right now, I’m more focused on conditioning and not getting tired. That’s mostly what I’ve been thinking about.”
The other three have their sights on the Summer Festival at the same time. Sindi Salazar will make an appearance in the 110-pound Youth Female Division, Robeisy Moreno will compete in the 55-pound Pee Wee 8 Male Division, and Alonso Landin will contend in the 60-pound Pee Wee 8 Male Division.
“We have some kids that I think have a chance to win it all,” Romero said of the boxers’ expectation heading into the event.
Romero has established a system that shares the necessary motivational messaging, and prepares the group for the challenges that lie ahead over the next week in West Texas.
“They have to understand that kids in California, Nevada and New York are training every day,” said Romero. “Those are the kids that they are going to compete against. You gotta work harder than them if you want to beat them in competition. You cannot go there, try and win, and be number one in the United States if you only train twice a week. That’s why we’re so competitive on that level and we have kids that are ranked atop the nation.”
“The years of training, that helps a lot,” he added. “We got to train them as far as footwork, defense, offense, counterpunching, everything’s gotta be on point, and a lot of sparring.”
That has helped all the boxers find the right weight class home and stay on track.
“The hardest part of training is keeping the weight,” said Romero. “If a kid is not on the right weight, you cannot achieve big things in boxing. It’s hard with the kids because they want to eat whatever they want. If you go an ounce over, you get disqualified. You have to enter the competition at a certain weight.”
“The discipline is very important,” he added. “We train year-round. You have to be in shape, train well, and eat right. Parents help a lot. But, it’s also the [boxer’s] desire to compete.”