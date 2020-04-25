They are coaches and teachers, but also parents and grandparents.
With schools shutting down more than a month ago – and now closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year – several area coaches are also discovering they have time to be gardeners, anglers, pet trainers, dancers and chefs.
Borrowing an idea from a national writer, the Longview News-Journal reached out to more than 100 area coaches via text with a simple request: Tells us what you are doing now to stay busy during this time away from school?
Here are some of their responses:
James Wright (Head soccer coach, Longview High School): I’ve taken up Origami. If all else fails, the paper still comes in handy.
Scott Clower (Newly appointed athletic director, Gladewater): I’m a manual man in a computerized world.
Talesha Roberts (Head softball coach, Longview High School): I’ve mainly been cleaning and organizing, using this time to get caught up on all of the things that usually take a back seat during the season. Homeschooling my second-grader has also been fun, and I’ve stayed in regular communication with my girls.
Alan Metzel (Head football coach and AD, Gilmer): We’ve been running bus routes delivering lunches to kids in our district (over 1,000 daily). Jana (Metzel’s wife) and I have been trying to grow our videographer skills for our church due to everything being online. That’s been a steep learning curve. Since our CrossFit gym is closed, they’ve been sending us modified workouts to do at home, which has been interesting.
Jennifer (Bug) Lipp (Longview Metro Aquatics summer swim team coach): As a team, we are connecting through Zoom each Thursday, and I issue a “Thursday Challenge.” The most recent was the “Put on a T-shirt while in a handstand” challenge. Prizes awarded for fastest to do it and also the one to do it with the most style.
Nicole Thorn (Volleyball coach, Panola College): I’m in my child’s Zoom meeting
Chris Edwards (Head football coach and AD, Hughes Springs): I’m part of a food service delivery, delivering work and food for the “Blessings in a Backpack” program. We run bus routes Monday through Thursday. We also communicate with athletes via HUDL, attaching lives plays to playback descriptions. It’s our version of spring football. I’m also becoming one heck of a gardener.
Lacy Coldiron (Volleyball coach, Pine Tree): I’ve been finding the time to start/finish a bunch of projects I’ve been wanting to get to. My T-shirt quilt is almost done. I’m also wrangling two little girls, trying to keep us all busy and moving as much as possible. Sidewalk chalk has become our best friend.
Cherry Downs (Volleyball coach, Beckville): I’m really missing my athletes and our daily routine. I hate we have kiddos that didn’t get to finish their senior seasons. On a positive note, I’m loving the ability to work from home and be outdoors most of the day. My kids and I spend the morning doing our school work and spend the afternoons riding horses, fishing or completing projects. The current masterpiece is a chicken coop. I have never had this much time off, but I have been planning ways to make our Ladycats be the best they can be as Christian young ladies and athletes.
Davin Nelson (Head football coach and AD, Daingerfield): Handing out food to the kiddos
Jamie Lee McBride-Scott (Softball coach, Union Grove): My 12-year-old daughter has sucked me into the world of Tik Tok dances. My next oldest is actually graduating second in her class from Tatum this year, and my oldest has a beautiful grandson that I have only been able to see a couple of times before all of this happening. We FaceTime a bunch. My youngest son is going to be the strongest fourth-grader next year due to all of the pushups he is required to do each day.
Jim Goldman (Baseball coach, Longivew High School): I’ve painted the outer doors on our house, done some yard work and am on Season 2 of Ozark. I’ve watched Boardwalk Empire, Parts 1 and 2 of the Michael Jordan documentary and, of course, the Sopranos. I go into work once or twice a week.
Leven Barker (Volleyball coach, Tatum): I’ve been making sure I give myself something to do each day to keep me busy. Staying up late, and my athletes are on an app where they can film their workouts where we can see each other working out. It’s fun to see their discipline on working out.
Mandi Simpson (Girls basketball coach, Gilmer High School): Just on the yellow dawg (bus) delivering meals to the “kids” in GISD. Note: Simpson sent a photo of a baby goat frolicking alongside some dogs on her route.
Rex Sharp (Head football coach and AD, Sabine): Taking up equipment, doing inventory, working on next year’s budget, producing a video for our kids for workouts, trying to interview coaches while social distancing and getting playbooks ready. I’m bored, but trying to keep busy without going stir crazy. Dang. I miss my athletes.
Amber McCray (Former Pine Tree standout. Head volleyball coach at Louisiana Tech): Made a list of the top 10 things quarantine has taught me. Samples: Single life is NOT for me. I couldn’t run to my parents’ home fast enough. I will never complain that the weekend wasn’t long enough EVER again. I’ve worn basically the same four outfits for a month, and I’m totally OK with it. Frontline workers in all different professions are officially the real MVPs. Game over. No contest. Sometimes we really do have to laugh to keep from crying. Romans 8:28 still reigns victories, and so will we. This too shall pass, but in the meantime be kind, show love, connect to those who matter most and have faith. The light at the end of the tunnel is coming. It always does.
Jonny Louvier (Head football coach and AD, Spring Hill): Eating fish and dressing up like a cowboy (with young son, Henry).
Cody Ross (Head football coach and AD, Beckville): I’ve played tons of Wiffle Ball, home run derby with my two boys (ages 9 and 6). We (along with my dad) built a tree house. Fished more than normal and playing electronic football with my 9-year-old. The Cowboys (me) beat the Steelers (him) 13-7 on a last-second touchdown run. It was epic.
Stacy Edwards Crews (Girls coordinator, track coach, Gilmer): Driving school bus routes around Gilmer delivering food to the kiddos. I was sending my track and field team workouts for the season, but now I’m sending them offseason workouts.
Sherri Seahorn (Girls softball, basketball coach, Harmony): I’ve learned more about flowers and flower beds than I thought was possible. My husband told me I’m setting the record for number of times a yard can be mowed, but my yard and my mom’s yard have never looked so good. I’m also getting out and walking every morning/evening. I have a bet with my girls on who can come back in the best shape. All I can say is they best be ready to take me out running arrows.
Jordan Alford (Former track, cross country coach, Spring Hill): I’ve caught up on a lot of projects in my house, spent genuine time with family and reached out to those we can see via FaceTime. Mostly, just watching life unravel in the adventures of a boy and his dog.
Todd Bon Durant (Girls soccer coach, Kilgore): Teaching my seventh-grade son and fishing. Lots of home projects. My wife is taking advantage of this non-coaching time.
Tim Russell (Head football coach and AD, Harmony): I’m in Zoom meetings with our football captains about workouts
Tom Wait (Boys soccer coach, Kilgore): Taking up soccer equipment and dreaming about what might have been. Later, will enter grades for my biology and forensics science classes and them email students.
Trevor Petersen (Baseball coach, at Pine Tree for 2020 and Spring Hill for 2021): Playing on the floor with my seven-month-old son and trying to get an assignment uploaded to Google Classroom for my students.
Ron Bellamy (Girls soccer coach, Longview High School): I’ve been keeping up with online school. As for me being around the house, I have been doing tons of projects. Today, I’m power washing decks. I’ll be re-sealing them after that.
Melissa Waddell (Softball coach, Pine Tree High School): Right now I’m between getting work for my Government class and teaching a second-grader phonics. Later, I’ll be taking up softball equipment.
Scott Mitchell (Baseball coach, Hallsville High School): Just finished my Google hangout meeting for my U.S. History Google classroom assignments for the week About to leave for the baseball field to prepare to start taking up uniforms. I know one thing. Technology is not one of my best friends. That will be my new Country & Western song.
Trushundra McGill (Basketball coach, Kilgore High School): Writing multiple notes and waiting for sports – basketball – to start and about to pull out my hair while helping my son with his homework.
Alli Sheppard (Softball coach, Marshall High School): My stroller has seen more street miles during all of this quarantine business than it did the first year of my son’s life. I have developed a DIY bug and have made a few projects, mostly for my son’s entertainment. We spend as much time outside as possible these days.
Brad Baca (Head football coach and AD, Pittsburg): Being a “Dadasaurus,” making Tik Toks with my kids, becoming a professional “Zoomer,” watching Netflix and cheating at scrabble just to name a few things
Cheyenne Kirkpatrick (Softball coach, Kilgore High School): I got a sewing machine for my birthday two years ago with the intention of learning how to sew. I finally used Google to teach me, and I’ve made 170 cloth masks and now am working on shopping cart covers. Between sewing, playing with puppies, Zoom meetings and replying to emails, I’m staying pretty busy.
Kyle Little (Head football coach and AD, Harleton): Wishing I could be with my guys. Coaches without kids is like a clown without a circus. It’s just sad.
Angus Pool (Golf coach, Spring Hill High School): I removed an old wooden deck and put in a smaller one made of paver stones and planted the rest in grass. So now, I’m just watching the grass grow. Oh, and playing a little golf, no doubt.
John Goodwin (Baseball coach, Carthage High School): I’ve been trying to find the bass on Lake Pinkston in between Zoom meetings, meal delivers on the bus, filling in holes in the yard my dogs dig and planning a post COVID-19 wedding thus summer.
Cara Collum (Volleyball coach, Hallsville): Seventh grade, fifth grade and first grade at-home learning, posting daily workouts for volleyball players and meeting with them on Google Hangout. Overly competitive family board games, and WAY too much baking, which leads to Camp Gladiator online workouts to try and burn off some of those extra calories.
Lexi Commander (Softball coach, Elysian Fields): I thought I would have all of this free time to get things accomplished, but between planning lessons, doing Zooms with my students and keeping my son on task for his first-grade work, It’s been busy around our house. We’ve taken some time to enjoy the spring weather as well as going fishing, walking, “exploring” as my son says and playing outside a lot.
Scott Ford (Head football coach and AD, Elysian Fields): I bought my son a six-week old lab (named Duke) to raise, so that has been entertaining and pretty time-consuming for him. Other than that, I cook 3-4 meals a day and have watched probably everything there is on Netflix.