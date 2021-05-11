It was raining last week, it was raining the other day, it was raining yesterday and it is raining right now as I write this column.
The weather of 2021 has been on somewhat of a roll.
Record cold and snow in February, followed by a March that never warmed up. At the end of March we were pummeled by tornadoes causing direct and massive damage on Lake Murvaul homes and in the Sabine river bottom communities near Deadwood. April showed up and acted like March and now May is shaping up to be an April/March hybrid.
It almost seems like we are a month behind.
The rain and repeated frontal passages have dropped some incredible amounts of water on our beloved East Texas woods and waterways. Most of the area lakes are full and releasing water to help control flooding possibilities upstream. Rapid rises are set to start piling up as we speak.
Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m., the Sabine river rose five full feet at Logansport, Louisiana. Once all this water settles in look for lakes like Toledo Bend, Sam Rayburn and Lake O’ the Pines to grow and grow rapidly.
The US Geological Survey uses the “feet above sea level” footage at a lake’s full pool level and monitors the measurements. The UGSG publishes these levels with real or near real time updates.
The lakes that are rising and stabilize will typically experience a boost in fishing success. Bass will follow the rising water into the freshly flooded brush and surrounding property.
Rayburn was sitting at little over four feet high already at 168.6 while full pool is 164.40 feet. Some of the areas upstream of Rayburn received 5-7 inches of rain in the last few days. Anglers can check their favorite lake and see a detailed graph of how things are changing.
Bowfishing enthusiasts can use this data to their advantage as well. Carp, Gar and Buffalo will be up in this freshly flooded territory doing Carp, Gar and Buffalo things. Literally on the fly plans can change on the way to fish or bowfish. Perhaps the only drawback for targets would be bream. It seems they do not partake in the stampede shallow.
I say perhaps simply because I do not have any personal experience with bream and high water.
One word of caution, the flood waters will put a lot of debris into the waterway. Logs, trees and brush will be floating around and flushed out of rivers, creeks and sloughs for miles upstream. Of course any of this debris that makes to the boat road can cause damage so be aware.
These levels are also published by the Sabine River Authority, private apps and other river authorities.
Have fun, but bring along some quality rain gear.