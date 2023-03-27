ABILENE - Several area athletes compete in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet over the weekend at the Taylor County Expo Center.
Lifters from Pine Tree, Longview, Hallsville and Marshall lifted in Division 1, Henderson, Gilmer, Spring Hill and Kilgore in Division 2, Sabine, White Oak, New diana, Waskom, Jefferson and Arp in Division 3 and Overton, Harleton, Bevkville, Union Hill and Hawkins in Division 4.
DIVISION 1
148 pounds: Earl Williams, Pine Tree, 22nd (1,070 total, 405 squat, 280 bench, 385 deadlift)
165 pounds: Malachi Gray, Pine Tree, 25th (1,260 total, 480 squat, 280 bench, 500 deadlift)
181 pounds: Kysen Jackson, Longview, 8th (1,500 total, 540 squat, 405 bench, 555 deadlift)
198 pounds: Jaylen Britt, Hallsville, 32nd (1,315 total, 500 squat, 300 bench, 515 deadlift)
275 pounds: Carson Combs, Marshall, 11th (1,625 total, 675 squat, 425 bench, 525 deadlift)
DIVISION 2
181 pounds: Kaleb Tate, Henderson, 8th (1,455 total, 565 squat, 345 bench, 535 deadlift)
198 pounds: Davy Branscom, Gilmer, 16th (1,405 total, 560 squat, 345 bench, 500 deadlift); Ace Bateman, Spring Hill, 18th (1,405 total (535 squat, 320 bench, 550 deadlift)
242 pounds: Victor Fernandez, Kilgore, 11th (1,630 total, 605 squat, 425 bench, 600 deadlift)
308 pounds: Braelyn Ward, Gilmer, 5th (1,725 total, 645 squat, 455 bench, 625 deadlift)
Super heavyweight: Brock Johnson, Henderson, 4th (1,735 total, 725 squat, 435 bench, 575 deadlift)
DIVISION 3
148 pounds: Joe Ray, Sabine, 15th (1,165 total, 460 squat, 245 bench, 460 deadlift)
181 pounds: Holden Hodges, White Oak, 8th (1,420 total, 525 squat, 325 bench, 570 deadlift)
242 pounds: Caron Whitworth, New Diana, 15th (1,525 total, 575 squat, 375 bench, 575 deadlift); Angel Hernandez, Waskom, 22nd (1,420 total, 560 squat, 385 bench, 475 deadlift)
308 pounds: Bryce Clark, Jefferson, 5th (1,665 total, 700 squat, 435 bench, 530 deadlift)
Super heavyweight: Bryce Everett, Arp, 6th (1,570 total, 620 squat, 465 bench, 485 deadlift)
DIVISION 4
123 pounds: Bryson Bobbitt, Overton, 11th (755 total, 290 squat, 170 bench, 295 deadlift)
148 pounds: Kason Anding, Harleton, 6th (1,195 total, 425 squat, 320 bench, 450 deadlift)
165 pounds: Cole Heard, Beckville, 9th (1,265 total, 480 squat, 285 bench, 500 deadlift)
181 pounds: Jayke Bass, Union Hill, 2nd (1,530 total, 575 squat, 415 bench, 540 deadlift)
242 pounds: Coleman Tapia, Hawkins, 5th (1,525 total, 550 squat, 445 bench, 530 deadlift)
Super heavyweight: Kadden Williams, Overton, 4th (1,645 total, 650 squat, 455 bench, 540 deadlift)