Thirty-one area athletes will converge on the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene this weekend to compete in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.
The event begins on Friday for Divisions 2 and 3 and concludes on Saturday for divisions 1 and 4.
Area state qualifiers include:
Division 1
148 pounds: Earl Williams, Pine Tree
165 pounds: Hunter Branson, Hallsville; Malachi Gray, Pine Tree
198 pounds: Jaylen Britt, Hallsville
220 pounds: Lane Healy, Longview
275 pounds: Carson Combs, Marshall
DIVISION 2
181 pounds: Kaleb Tate, Henderson
198 pounds: Davy Branscom, Gilmer; Ace Bateman, Spring Hill
242 pounds: Victor Fernandez, Kilgore
308 pounds: Braelyn Ward, Gilmer
Super heavyweight: Brock Johnson, Henderson; Johnathan Bateman, Henderson
DIVISION 3
123 pounds: Kirkland Cobb, White Oak
148 pounds: Joe Ray, Sabine
165 pounds: Thomas Fuller, Arp
181 pounds: Holden Hodges, White Oak
198 pounds: Kaden Richard, Sabine
220 pounds: Steven Calico, Sabine
242 pounds: Angel Hernandez, Waskom; Caron Whitworth, New Diana
275 pounds: Marlon Hayes, Daingerfield
308 pounds: Bryce Clark, Jefferson
Super heavyweight: Bryce Everett, Arp
Division 4
123 pounds: Bryson Bobbitt, Overton
148 pounds: Kason Anding, Harleton
165 pounds: Cole Heard, Beckville
181 pounds: Jayke Bass, Union Hill
198 pounds: Macen Clark, Union Hill
242 pounds: Coleman Tapia, Hawkins
Super heavyweight: Kadden Williams, Overton