powerlift.jpg

Thirty-one area athletes will converge on the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene this weekend to compete in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.

The event begins on Friday for Divisions 2 and 3 and concludes on Saturday for divisions 1 and 4.

Area state qualifiers include:

Division 1

148 pounds: Earl Williams, Pine Tree

165 pounds: Hunter Branson, Hallsville; Malachi Gray, Pine Tree

198 pounds: Jaylen Britt, Hallsville

220 pounds: Lane Healy, Longview

275 pounds: Carson Combs, Marshall

DIVISION 2

181 pounds: Kaleb Tate, Henderson

198 pounds: Davy Branscom, Gilmer; Ace Bateman, Spring Hill

242 pounds: Victor Fernandez, Kilgore

308 pounds: Braelyn Ward, Gilmer

Super heavyweight: Brock Johnson, Henderson; Johnathan Bateman, Henderson

DIVISION 3

123 pounds: Kirkland Cobb, White Oak

148 pounds: Joe Ray, Sabine

165 pounds: Thomas Fuller, Arp

181 pounds: Holden Hodges, White Oak

198 pounds: Kaden Richard, Sabine

220 pounds: Steven Calico, Sabine

242 pounds: Angel Hernandez, Waskom; Caron Whitworth, New Diana

275 pounds: Marlon Hayes, Daingerfield

308 pounds: Bryce Clark, Jefferson

Super heavyweight: Bryce Everett, Arp

Division 4

123 pounds: Bryson Bobbitt, Overton

148 pounds: Kason Anding, Harleton

165 pounds: Cole Heard, Beckville

181 pounds: Jayke Bass, Union Hill

198 pounds: Macen Clark, Union Hill

242 pounds: Coleman Tapia, Hawkins

Super heavyweight: Kadden Williams, Overton