White Oak’s Zac Jacyno headed up a large contingent of area players earning all-state honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently.
Nine area boys and eight area girls were named to the list in their respective classes.
Jacyno, Daingerfield’s Kenny Mosley and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Braden Buchanan were Class 3A honorees.
Payton Chism of Mount Pleasant was selected in Class 5A, Jamarion Evans of Center and Kordrick Turner of Sulphur Springs were 4A picks and Beckville’s J’Koby Bussey, Timpson’s Terry Bussey and Martins’ Mill’s Jak Kinder were picked in Class 2A.
For the girls, Paris Beard of Mount Pleasant in 5A, Mackenzie Espinosa and Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill and Faith Acker and Faith Sechrist of Winnsboro in 3A and Mattie Dollar and Libby Rogers of Martin’s Mill and Kayanna Cox of Tenaha in 2A were all-state picks.
TABC awards are nominated by Texas High School basketball coaches and voted on by regional coordinators and committees.
All awards require the head coach to be a current TABC member.