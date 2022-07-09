Led by first team selections Mallory Pyle of Hallsville and Tierrani Johnson of Marshall in Class 5A, Piper Morton of West Rusk in 3A and Jocy Suarez of Union Grove in 2A, East Texas was well-represented with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Teams for the 2022 season.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Pyle earned first team honors in the outfield after hitting .436 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles, a triple, 38 RBI and 47 runs scored. She also swiped 13 bases in 13 attempts.
Johnson hit .415 with a pair of home runs, a double, five triples, nine RBI and 13 runs scored and was named first team at the designated player/designated hitter/flex position.
Morton was the first team catcher in Class 3A after hitting .643 with 17 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples, 48 RBI, 67 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 23 attempts. She drew 36 walks on the year, 22 intentional.
Suarez was a first team selection in Class 2A at third base. She hit .508 with eight home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 36 RBI, 41 runs scored, nine walks and eight stolen bases.
Earning second team honors from the area were Longview pitcher Reagan Rios (17-10, 0.60 ERA, 305 strikeouts, 162 innings; .340 average, 20 RBI) and Longview DP/DH/Flex Madison Jones (.402, 12 RBI) in 5A and Troup pitcher Lindsay Davis (21-5, 0.38 ERA, 329 strikeouts, 34 BB, 146.1 innings; 378 average, two home runs, eight doubles, two triples, 22 RBI), West Rusk pitcher Lilly Waddell (30-3, 0.90 ERA, 353 strikeouts, 41 BB, 162.1 innings, six no-hitters, one perfect game; .438 average, two home runs, 37 RBI), White Oak outfielder Lillian Scalia (.505, four home runs, 17 doubles, four triples, 29 RBI, 32 runs scored, one strikeout in 106 plate appearances) and Hughes Springs utility player Grace Pippin (10-2, 2.72 ERA, 79 strikeouts in 64.1 innings; .470 average, 14 doubles, two home runs, three triples, 44 RBI, 48 runs scored, 24 stolen bases) in Class 3A.
Picking up third team honors were Hughes Springs outfielder Emma McKinney (.521, one home run, 12 doubles, five triples, 17 RBI, 59 runs scored, 46 stolen bases) in 3A and Beckville pitcher Bethany Grandgeorge (1.66 ERA, 194 strikeouts, 113.2 innings; .615, five home runs, 19 doubles, 30 RBI), Beckville first baseman Kaitlyn Tillman (.569, one home run, 21 doubles, 3 RBI) and Hawkins outfielder Jordyn Warren (.474, 20 RBI, 35 runs scored, 23 stolen bases) in Class 2A.
Several players from the area earned honorable mention status on the elite team.