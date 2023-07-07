East Texas was well-represented on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team for the 2023 season, placing a total o 21 players on the elite squad – including a pair of first team selections.
Heading up the area list were Spring Hill second baseman Kyndall Witt and Hughes Springs outfielder Emma McKinney. Witt, who hit .496 with 14 doubles, 33 RBI, seven walks, 36 runs scored and 21 stolen bases in 24 attempts, was a first team Class 4A selection and McKinney (.538, 11 doubles, four triples, 26 RBI, 43 runs scored, 28 stolen bases) was a first team outfielder in Class 3A.
Second team picks from the area included Lindsey Dubberly of Hallsville in Class 5A (designated player/designated hitter), Spring Hill’s Delaney Gray in 4A (pitcher), West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell (3A pitcher), White Oak’s Larkin Daniels (3A pitcher), West Rusk’s Piper Morton (3A catcher) and Hughes Springs’ Shae’Leigh Johnson (3A DP/DH) and Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins (2A pitcher).
Earning third team status were Longview pitcher Reagan Rios, Hallsville third baseman Makayla Menchue, Pine Tree shortstop MaKayla Rougely and Pine Tree outfielder Laney Schroeder in 5A and Tatum outfielder Camryn Milam in 3A.
Honorable mention picks from the area were Spring Hill outfielder Mattye Moore and Carthage outfielder Tessa Smith in Class 4A, Hughes Springs catcher, Hughes Springs second baseman and Tatum shortstop Yanyah Acevedo in 3A and Beckville pitcher Bethany Grandgeorge, Overton second baseman Kayla Nobles, Union Grove third baseman Alison Yohn, Linden-Kildare shortstop Kyndal Fitts and Hawkins outfielder Jordyn Warren in Class 2A.
NOTES: The team was selected by members of the Texas Sports Writers Association based on nominations from media members and coaches from around the state … Bullard’s Hadi Fults earned Player of the Year honors in Class 4A. Fults was 21-4 as a pitcher with nien saves a 0.98 earned run average and 175 strikeouts in 134.2 innings pitched while hitting .532 with 22 home runs, eight doubles, a triple, 62 RBI and 53 walks,