White Oak’s Larkin Daniels earned Class 3A Pitcher of the Year honors with the recent release of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Super Elite Teams for the 2023 softball season.
In baseball, Carthage teammates Connor Cuff and Brooks Brewster were named to the Class 4A team, and Hughes Springs’ Trenton Pemberton was a Class 3A selection.
Daniels was a standout inside the pitcher’s circle and at the plate for White Oak as a junior during the 2023 campaign.
She went 26-8 as a pitcher with a 0.74 earned run average, 415 strikeouts and 44 walks in 187.1 innings pitched.
At the plate, she was a .443 hitter with four home runs, 10 doubles and 28 RBI.
Brewster went 13-1 on the mound for Carthage with a 1,15 ERA, 101 strikeouts and 23 walks in 91 innings pitched.
Cuff was a .429 hitter with a pair of home runs, 10 doubles, eight triples, 45 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.
Pemberton hit .521 for Hughes Springs with seven home runs, three doubles, 39 RBI, 35 runs scored and was 15 for 17 on stolen base attempts.
The THSCA Super Elite Teams consists of high school players nominated by current professional members of the Texas High School Coaches Association. The player must meet the THSCA award criteria to be nominated.
The award recognizes student athletes across the state of Texas for their exemplary athletic achievement in their respective sport.
Criteria for the Super Elite Teams include: 1. Be of good moral character; 2. Varsity sports only; 3. Have been a member of the team in good standing at the time of the nomination; 4. Player has excelled as an elite member in their respective sport.