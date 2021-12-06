Student athletes involved in football as athletes, student trainers or managers - including nine from Longview High School, one from Pine Tree High School and five from Spring Hill High School - have earned Academic All-State honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs are accepted.
The best a student athlete can achieve is the Elite Team.
Honored student athletes from the area included:
Longview: Juan Chavez, first team' Nathan Magee, second team; Dekalon Taylor, second team; Angelina Medrano, second team; Joshua Harrison, second team; Christopher Clodfelter, second team; Hudson Loyd, second team; Jesse Fairchild,honorable mention; Ashton Polk, honorable mention
Pine Tree: Cody Janner, second team
Spring Hill: Favour Otujor, second team; Ashton Thomas, second team; Brennan Ferguson, second team; James Henry Thomas, honorable mention; Kaden McFaul, honorable mention
Hallsville: Hayden Scott Branson, second team; Dalton Lee Heckman, honorable mention
Marshall: Beau Burris, second team; Sam Palmer, second team; Buck Buchanan, second team
Mount Pleasant: Keller Thompson, first team; Sam Brown, second team; Miller McCrumby, second team; Layne Pinckard, second team; Nic Chappell, elite team; Jacob Townson, honorable mention; Astin Ledbetter, honorable mention
Kilgore: Jared Rich, second team; Cason Cox, elite team; McCabe Wheeler, honorable mention; Caden Carnes, honorable mention Alex Cervantes, honorable mention; Raul Barron, honorable mention
Gilmer: Chloe Ray, second team; Brayden Clinton, second team; Parker Gilow, honorable mention; Matthew Burton, honorable mention; William Blakeley, honorable mention; Jose Hernandez, honorable mention; Weston Mayhan, honorable mention; Landon Watson, honorable mention; Andrew Parker, honorable mention; Taylor Nealy, honorable mention; Brandon Tennison, honorable mention
Henderson: Dedrick Jackson, second team; Tobaius Jackson, Jr., second team; Eujayvion McAlister, honorable mention
Gladewater: Zachary Shipp, honorable mention; Zachary Polanco, honorable mention
Pittsburg: Pryce Parker, first team; Braden Moore, second team; Jaxson Ramsey, honorable mention; Ja'Karee Simmons, honorable mention
Sabine: Carter Boone, first team; Jace Burns, honorable mention; Kile Stripland, honorable mention
White Oak: Rylie Redden, second team; Sam Dusek, elite team; Dylan Miller, honorable mention
Tatum: Jayden Boyd, second team; Jackson Richardson, second team; Drenon Fite III, second team; Alan Chavez, second team; Daymien Smith, honorable mention; Kendric Malone, honorable mention; Kendall Williams, honorable mention
Daingerfield: Genesis Allen, honorable mention
Elysian Fields: Cody Hargett, first team; Grant Dickson, first team; Gage Parker, honorable mention; Keybrion Devers, honorable mention
Harleton: Sammy Duncan, honorable mention; Hunter Shirts, honorable mention; Van Ring, honorable mention
Harmony: Kayden Ballard, first team; Brayden Bowin, elite team; Kyle Henry, honorable mention
Jefferson: Ryan Yeater, honorable mention; Joseph Woods, honorable mention; Keith Smith, honorable mention
Ore City: Brett Byrd, first team; Jon Tatum, second team; Allen Nigreville, second team; Dylan Campbell, honorable mention
Waskom: Clay Fant, first team; Markus Gonzalez, first team; Carter Watson, second team; LeAnna Garrett, honorable mention
Hawkins: Drew Dacus, honorable mention
Beckville: Elijah Sexton, second team; Karter Jones, honorable mention; Adam Gregory, honorable mention
Big Sandy: Sean D. Gregory, honorable mention; Jezreel E. Bachert, honorable mention
Union Grove: Adam Hanson, second team; Sabetay Fernandez, honorable mention