Both Longview and both Kilgore teams, along with the Pine Tree Lady Pirates, Hallsville Ladycats, Kilgore Lady Bulldogs and Henderson Lady Lions survived round one of the high school soccer playoffs last week.
All eight teams will be in action tonight when the area round of the postseason kicks off.
GIRLS
Pine Tree (16-6-2) will take on McKinney North (18-4-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs.
The Lady Pirates opened the playoffs with a 5-0 win over Lufkin. Daysha Torres produced a hat trick for the Lady Pirates, with Sayge Lohman and Maranda Skinner also contributing goals. Rylie Waclawczyk worked the shutout in goal.
Lohman had two assists, and Torres and Salazar also assisted on goals.
McKinney North, winners of seven in a row (six by shutout) opened the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Crandall.
Longview (13-10-2) also opened the playoffs with a shutout, blanking New Caney Porter. The Lady Lobos will take on Forney (20-6-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tyler Legacy's Red Raider Field.
The Lady Lobos got a hat trick from D.J. Johnson along with two goals from Lily Fierros and one from Kat Markowitz. Emma Wright and Jada Owens combined for the shutout.
Forney has won seven in a row, six by shutout, including a 9-0 rout of Denison to open the playoffs.
Hallsville (19-3-2) will take on Red Oak (16-1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bruce Field in Athens.
The Ladycats defeated Nacogdoches, 5-3, to being postseason play, and Red Oak - winners of 12 in a row - knocked off Princeton, 5-1.
Kilgore (15-7-2) will meet Bullard (20-1-2) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Lion Stadium in Henderson.
Kilgore opened the playoffs with an 11-1 win over Henderson, and Bullard defeated Paris 4-0.
Henderson (15-3-3) will take on Lindale (20-4-2) at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.
Henderson rolled past Trinity (11-0), and Lindale blanked North Lamar (3-0) to being postseason action.
BOYS
The Longview Lobos (18-6) will meet Ennis (17-3-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bruce Field in Athens.
The Lobos rallied for a 2-1 win over Kingwood Park to open the playoffs last week, falling behind 1-0 before tying it on a Diego Barbosa goal and winning it on an Eric Godoy goal with 8:39 left. Alex Flores assisted on both goals.
Ennis defeated Sherman, 3-1, in bi-district action.
Kilgore (27-2) will face Pleasant Grove (14-8) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Maverick Stadium in Marhall.
The Bulldogs had no trouble with Diboll in a 9-0 win to open the playoffs last week. Pleasant Grove defeated Chapel Hill in a shootout.