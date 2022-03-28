The high school soccer playoffs enter round two on Tuesday, and several local teams survived bi-district play to advance to the area round.
Both Longview teams, both Kilgore squads and the Pine Tree, Hallsville and Spring Hill girls are all still alive with hopes of advancing to regional quarterfinal action later this week.
BOYS
The Longview Lobos (18-3-3) will face Red Oak at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bruce Field in Athens. The winner will advance to battle either Highland Park or Jacksonville.
Longview opened the postseason by rallying past Tyler.
The Lobos fell behind 1-0, and then went up 2-1 with goals from Parker Kelsey and Alex Flores before Tyler tied things to force overtime. After the Lions moved ahead 3-2 in the first OT, Kelsey's second goal with 8:56 remaining in the second extra frame sent the game to a penalty kick shootout where Victor Aguilar, Diego Enriquez, Chance Williams and Erik Torrez all hit the back of the net for the Lobos.
Red Oak also needed extra time to win its bi-district game, tying Royse City 2-2 in regulation play and earning a 5-4 edge in penalty kicks.
Kilgore (22-3-1) will take on Cumberland Academy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium. The winner will move on to face either Palestine or Bullard.
The Bulldogs got goals from Josue Rosas, Jose Vasquez and Chris Galindo in a 3-0 win over Madisonville in bi-district play. Cumberland Academy notched a 1-0 win over Pleasant Grove.
GIRLS
Longview (21-2-1) will take on Midlothian at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Sulphur Springs.
The Lady Lobos had little trouble with Nacogdoches in an 8-0 bi-district win. Lily Fierros, Kat Markowitz and Evelyn Campos all scored twice, with Caroline Snyder adding a goal and Nacogdoches contributing an own goal.
Midlothian blanked Royse City, 3-0.
The winner of Tuesday's match moves on to face either Mount Pleasant or Red Oak.
Pine Tree (11-8-3) meets Highland Park at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Lady Pirates earned a 4-2 win at Lufkin on Friday, falling behind 2-0 early but getting a goal from Maranda Skinner just before the half and then using a goal from Meredith Fisher nine minutes into the second half to tie things at 2-2. In OT, Fisher scored off an assist from Daysha Torres and Skinner scored with just eight seconds left off an assist to make the final 4-2.
Indy Salazar added two assists, and Malaisha Allen added one assist for Pine Tree.
Highland Park opened the playoffs with an 8-1 win over Cleburne.
The winner of Tuesday's match will face either Hallsville or Joshua. Those two teams meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Kaufman.
Hallsville (18-2-1) got two goals from Lakin Pennington, a goal and an assist from Lauren Thomas and two assists from Sophia Ziesemer in a 3-0 win over Whitehouse.
Joshua opened the playoffs with a 5-0 win over Forney.
Spring Hill (11-9-1) takes on Pleasant Grove at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Mount Pleasant, while Kilgore meets Bullard at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tyler Legacy High School.
The winners will later this week in the regional quarterfinals.
Spring Hill blanked Hudson, 2-0, in bi-district play with Lesley Sanchez scoring off an assist from Jayme Dowell and Dowell then causing an own goal by Hudson. Pleasant Grove rolled past Van, 10-0, in bi-district play.
Kilgore got a pair of goals from Reese Burgess, an goal and an assist from Laramie Cox and an assist from Lexi Lara in a 3-1 win over Livingston.
Bullard notched a 7-1 win over Pittsburg to open the postseason.