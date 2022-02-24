White Oak has been one of the area’s most productive high school boys basketball teams during the 2021-2022 season, so it’ll be a program to watch in the final two weeks of the University Interscholastic League postseason.
The Roughnecks started the season with one win in its first three games before seniors Landon Anderson, Ben Jacyno, Alberto Soto, Gunner Solis, Brian Williams and Colton Fears stepped up, took control, and led them to 30 wins in the last 32 games. They now sit in the second round of the postseason with a 31-4 season record.
Other Roughneck season accomplishments include the District 15-3A title, and a 59-35 bi-district playoff win against Troup at The University of Texas at Tyler’s Louise Herrington Patriot Center on Tuesday.
“By far, the biggest attribute to our success has been our six seniors,” White Oak boys basketball head coach Brett Cloud said of his team’s run through the 2021-2022 season so far. “We got six seniors that have been in the program for four years, and they’ve really bought into our culture and style of play. They are smart guys, and know how to play the game. For those guys to be a staple of our locker room has really solidified our team, and created a lot of success for the program.”
White Oak is familiar with the Class 3A Region II area round because it advanced through that stage with a 73-57 win against New Boston during the 2020-2021 campaign before a season-ending 58-33 regional quarterfinal loss against Tatum.
“You can’t coach experience,” Cloud said of how last year’s postseason run has influenced his team’s multi-round playoff push during the 2021-2022 season. “Just being able to go through the grind of the playoffs, and the quick turnaround between one game and the next. For those guys to have some success last year, it mentally gives them that focus and belief that they can get to the playoffs and win.”
White Oak is definitely ready for its latest area round playoff test on Friday. The Roughnecks are scheduled to face District 14-3A runner-up Hooks at Pittsburg High School starting at 6:30 p.m. They know how to plan for the Hornets because they earned a 67-48 tournament win against them on December 11.
“Hooks is really athletic,” Cloud said of his team’s upcoming playoff opponent. “We played them earlier in the year. They’ve got good size inside, and multiple scorers from the perimeter. For us, it’s going to be a real challenge defensively, and our guys know they have to show up ready to play.”
If White Oak advances past Friday’s game, it could face more East Texas opponents in one of the future playoff rounds. One of the teams on the Roughnecks’ radar is Tatum because they lost to the Eagles last postseason. Their experienced foe has played in every area round since the 2006-2007 season, and was last year’s Class 3A boys basketball state runner-up.
Additionally, Tatum earned this year’s District 16-3A crown, is ranked fifth in the Class 3A state rankings, and owns a 26-5 season record after recording a 98-46 bi-district playoff victory against Sabine on Tuesday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum. All those achievements precede their 7 p.m. Friday meeting with District 13-3A runner-up Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
A Friday win by both Tatum and White Oak would set up a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal rematch on Monday or Tuesday.
Other local Class 3A Region II area round matchups include District 16-3A runner-up Jefferson against District 13-3A champion Mineola at Hallsville High School, and District 16-3A third-place finisher Waskom against District 13-3A fourth-place finisher Quitman at Union Grove High School. Both games have scheduled 7 p.m. tips on Friday.
In Class 2A Region III, District 21-2A runner-up Union Grove has a scheduled 6:30 p.m. area round meeting with District 24-2A champ and ninth ranked Dallardsville Big Sandy at Woden High School, and District 21-2A champ and 18th ranked Beckville will face District 23-2A third place finisher Shelbyville at Gary High School starting at 7 p.m.
In the state’s smallest classification, District 24-1A champ and 12th ranked Avinger (27-5) will play District 21-1A runner-up Perrin-Whitt in a Class 1A Region III area round matchup. That game is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Pottsboro.