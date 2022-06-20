Six East Texas teams, including the Longview Lobos, will get an early start to the 2022 season this week after qualifying for the Texas 7 on 7 Championships.
The event begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station. Divisions II and III will compete in pool play Thursday and championship bracket action on Friday. Division I will open pool play on Friday and battle for the championship on Saturday.
Longview will compete in Division I Pool A on Friday along with Cypress Falls, Fort Worth Brewer and Lubbock Coronado. The Lobos will take on Lubbock Coronado at 1 p.m., Cypress Falls at 2:30 p.m. and Fort Worth Brewer at 4 p.m. on Friday
Making up the Lobo 7 on 7 roster are Freddy Hawkins, Taylor Tatum, Chase Smith, Jacolbie Granville, Ta'Darion Boone, Willie Nelson, Deandre Drish, Jalen Hale, Drake Mayfield, Daedrion Garrett, DeKaylon Reese, Jordan Allen, Kelvin Washington, Javion Robertson, Alijah Johnson, Tomas Roel, Ethan Harrison, Ja'Kevyon Curry, Tyler Brown and Maverick Rowe.
Other East Texas teams making the trip to College Station are Pleasant Grove and Lindale in Division II and Garrison, Harmony and Daingerfield in Division III.
Pleasant Grove will compete in a pool with Clyde, Davenport and West Orange-Stark, playing at 1:45 p.m. (West Orange-Stark, 3:15 p.m. (Clyde and 4:45 p.m. (Davenport).
Lindale will be in a pool with Sealy (1:45 p.m.), China Spring (3:15 p.m. and Hereford (4:45 p.m.).
Garrison will take on Lexington at 1 p.m., Miles at 2:30 p.m. and Stratford at 4 p.m. in Pool A, while Harmony meets Brady at 1 p.m., Marlin at 2:30 p.m. and Poth at 4 p.m. and Daingerfield battles East Bernard at 1 p.m., Tolar at 2:30 p.m. and Wink at 4 p.m.