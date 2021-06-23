Three area teams and 10 East Texas squads will converge on College Station Thursday through Saturday to compete in the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament.
East Texas teams will compete in Division I (Nacogdoches and Tyler), Division II (Carthage, Chapel Hill, Pleasant Grove and Paris) and Division III (Waskom, Daingerfield, Garrison and Corrigan-Camden).
The Division II and Division II teams will open play today and crown a champion on Friday, while Division I play begins on Friday and concludes on Saturday.
Teams in all divisions will play three games in their pool on the first day, and then split off into single elimination format for the second day.
In Division II and III, teams are placed into eight pools of four teams and seeded based on performance on Day 1 into a 32-team single elimination bracket on Friday.
In Division I, the 64 teams will be placed into 16 pools of four teams. The top two teams in each pool advance to the 32-team championship bracket, while the third and fourth place teams will be in the 32-team consolation bracket.
Joining Carthage in Pool B today will be El Campo, Melissa and Whitney. Pleasant Grove will be in Pool A with China Spring, Dumas and Hitchcock. Chapel Hill is joined in Pool E by Austin LBJ, Cuero and Tuscola Jim Ned, and Paris will battle in Poll G with Little River-Academy, Midlothian Heritage and Somerset.
Games are set for 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. today, and action resumes at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.
In Division III, games are st for 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. today, with bracket play set to begin at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Daingerfield ins in Pool A with Childress, Flatonia and Palmer. Waskom will be in Poll C with Alpine, Lexington and Tolar. Garrison, Falls City, Hawley and Rogers make up Pool E, and Corrigan-Camden, Chilton, East Bernard and Stratford make up Pool F.
Friday’s Division I play has games set for 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. for Pools A-H and 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. for Pools I-P.
Tyler is in Pool M with Houston Lamar, Flower Mound Marcus and El Paso Americas, while Nacogdoches is in Pool A with Corpus Christi Carroll, Haslet Eaton and Katy Tompkins.
Championship bracket play begins at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, and consolation bracket play opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday.