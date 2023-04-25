Five area schools qualified for this week’s University Interscholastic League state tennis tournament in San Antonio, and they all hit the court on Tuesday.
Longview enjoyed a great tennis season because of the performances of Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer, but it ultimately fell short in a 5-7, 6-3, 2-6 Class 5A boys doubles state quarterfinal loss against Sharyland’s Guillermo Garcia and Hugo Garcia at San Antonio’s Northside Tennis Center on Tuesday.
Spring Hill’s Jace Jones and Rebecca Krenek faced Devine’s Johnathon Gelinas and Kelsey Dishman in Tuesday’s Class 4A mixed doubles quarterfinal at San Antonio’s Annemarie Tennis Center. Jones and Krenek won the opening set, 6-1, but fell 6-0 and 6-2 in the second and third frames.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill sent Kade Barley and Rhett Barley to Tuesday’s Class 3A boys doubles quarterfinal at San Antonio’s Annemarie Tennis Center, but the duo ultimately dropped a challenging 6-0, 6-0 match against Wall’s Bryson Hirt and Payne Smith.
White Oak’s Mackenzie Goode and Raul Guillen made an appearance in the Class 3A mixed doubles quarterfinal when they matched up with Goliad’s Hunter Williams and Madison Williams at the same site on Tuesday, but the pair’s early lead didn’t hold in a 7-5, 2-6, 3-6 defeat.
Harleton’s Kyle Wright and Luke Ratcliff participated in a Class 2A boys doubles quarterfinal battle that also featured Quanah’s Ahlai Donjuan and Dwight Donjuan, but their effort wasn’t enough in a 1-6, 1-6 loss at San Antonio’s Blossom Tennis Center.