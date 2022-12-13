Several East Texas volleyball players were honored for their work on the court and in the classroom recently with the release of the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Volleyball Teams and Academic All-State Volleyball Teams.
On the court, 10 area players were named to the TGCA All-State Volleyball Teams in Class 5A (1), 4A (2), 3A (3) and 2A (4).
Spring Hill’s Carolann Bowles and Abby Caron were all-state selections in Class 4A, while Hallsville’s Lauren Pyle earned all-state status in 5A, Tatum’s Abby Sorenson and White Oak’s Calee Carter and Emma Hill were 3A selections and Beckville’s Sophie Elliott, Amber Harris and Avery Morris and Hawkins’ Laney Wilson were named to the Class 2A team.
Bowles finished the season with 352 kills, 31 blocks, 90 aces and 193 digs and Caron had 285 kills, 115 blocks, 33 aces and 103 digs in helping lead Spring Hill to the Class 4A Region III finals.
Pyle finished with 1,042 assists, 382 digs, 100 aces and 167 kills.
Sorenson had 1,027 assists, 31 kills, 272 digs and 94 aces, Cater 423 kills, 80 blocks, 147 digs, 43 aces and 181 service points and Hill 1,223 assists, 242 digs, 52 aces, 99 kills and 45 blocks.
Elliott recorded 1,279 assists, 45 aces, 73 kills and 368 digs, Harris 453 kills, 63 aces, 80 blocks, 141 assists and 494 digs and Morris 493 kills, 39 aces, 19 blocks and 359 digs.
Wilson finished the year with 247 kills, 229 digs, 88 aces and 35 blocks.
Hawkins, Tatum and Beckville joined Spring Hill as teams advancing to regional tournaments.
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
CLASS 5A
Mount Pleasant: Samantha McClenan; Pine Tree: Natalie Buckner, Carmen Chatman; Marshall: Isabella Emery, AreAnna Gill, Alyson Roberson; Longview: Anna Skinner, Kyra Taylor; Hallsville: Annabelle Sutton, Cate Thomas
CLASS 4A
Spring Hill: Halee Bray, Abby Caron, Natalie Fisher; Kilgore: Ashtyn Lucas, Jazmine Vasquez, Isabell Witt; Gilmer: Carly Dean, Kahlyen Johnston, Kyleigh Pate, Peyton Warren; Carthage: Emily Bitter, Talynn Williams
CLASS 3A
Arp: Kyia Horton, Abigail Nichols, Kyleigh Pawlik; Hughes Springs: Kadance Blythe, Hailey Crews, Emma McKinney; Sabine: Kathryn Dalby, Riley Lux; Tatum: Kerrigan Biggs, Abby Sorenson; Waskom: Alaina Dyson, Ellen Nuner, Anna Claire Reeves; White Oak: Chloe Bates, Emma Hill, Anna Iske, Karlyn Jones, Trinity Noll, Lexi Palmer, Makenzie Rankin
CLASS 2A
Beckville: Sophie Elliott, Karissa McDowell, Avery Morris; Hawkins: Trinity Hawkins, Laney Wilson; Union Grove: Analiece Jones