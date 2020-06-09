From Staff Reports
Union Hill’s Saige Hendrix was one shot better than Longview’s Marshall Daugbjerg to win the 16 & Up boys division at Monday’s stop on the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour at Oak Forest Country Club.
Hendrix carded an 82 and finished one stroke ahead of Daugbjerg’s 83.
Longview’s Cason Owens cruised to victory in the boys 14-15 division with an 86. Longview’s Aden Fite was a distant second at 97.
In the boys 12-13 bracket, Longview’s Joel Hale and Union Grove’s Kayden Day each tallied 95s. Hale was awarded first place and Day took runner-up.
Longview’s Jaxon Hicks’ 38 was five clear of Gladewater’s Stephen Harris’ 43 to prevail in the boys 10-11 grouping.
It was a heated battle in the girls 14-15 division as Longview’s Faith Ann Chinn edged Longview’s Lauren Fisher. Chinn, who scored a hole-in-one on No. 8, carded an 86 and finished one in front of Fisher’s 87.
Longview’s Mia Jones registered a 104 and eked past Hallsville’s Blaire Gillentine’s 105 to win the girls 12-13 division. Longview’s Ella Nolte played unopposed in the girls 16 & Up and scored a 101.
Action resumes Monday when the tour is at Texarkana’s Northridge Country Club.