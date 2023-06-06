The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour opened its 2023 summer season on Monday with an adult/youth event at Alpine Golf Course in Longview.
Monday winners included Beckam Burroughs and Brett Burroughs (67, coed 7-9), Kyle Weaver and Brad Weaver of Hallsville (65, boys 10-11), Cooper Oliver and Cory Oliver of Diana (73, boys 12-13), Kenlie Maybe and Michelle Mayben of Pittsburg (66, girls 14-15), Luke Gibbons and Trey Gibbons of Jefferson (66, boys 14-15) and Dillon Stanley and Cade Stanley of Linden (68, boys 16-up).
Earning runner-up finishes were Brooks Drennan and Seth Drennan of Longview (76, coed 7-9), Carter Burroughs and Brett Burroughs of Diana (67, boys 10-11), Aiden Peterson and Cris Peterson of Longview (77, boys 12-13), Autumn Hunter and James Hunter of Longview (102, girls 14-15), Landry Kennedy and Kevin Phelan of Longview (68, boys 14-15) and Easton Pena and Collin Small of Ore City (70, boys 16-up).
The tour will play 11 events, including the Tournament of Champions to end the season.
Remaining stops include: June 12 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Kilgore, Thursday, June 15 at Texarkana Country Club, Monday, June 19 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, Monday, June 26 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, Thursday, July 6 at the Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 10 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, Monday, July 17 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, Monday, July 24 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 31 at Crossing Creek in Longview and Monday, Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).
Events other than the July 6 stop at The Tempest begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. That tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For information: (903) 753-1415 or https://form.jotform.com/230227943861155.