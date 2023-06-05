The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour opened its summer season on Monday at Alpine Golf Club in Longview with an adult/youth event.
This year's schedule will feature 11 events, including the Tournament of Champions to end the season.
Remaining tour stops include: Monday, June 12 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Kilgore, Thursday, June 15 at Texarkana Country Club, Monday, June 19 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, Monday, June 26 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, Thursday, July 6 at the Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 10 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, Monday, July 17 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, Monday, July 24 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (Adult/Youth), Monday, July 31 at Crossing Creek in Longview and Monday, Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).
Events other than the July 6 stop at The Tempest begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. That tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For information: (903) 753-1415 or https://form.jotform.com/230227943861155.