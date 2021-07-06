From Staff Reports
Bobby King of Longview turned in a 79 on Monday to win the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s event held at Alpine Golf Course in Longview.
Other division winners included Junior Power of Texarkana with a 70 (boys 16-up), Kolby Kubiak of Waskom with a 43 (Coed 7-9, 9 holes), Zach Fulmer of Texarkana with an 83 (boys 12-13), Gracie Tucker of Naples with a 108 (girls 14-15) and Connor Johnston of Carthage with a 38 (boys 10-11, 9 holes).
Earning runner-up finishes were Dawson Windschitl of Diana with a 78 (boys 16-up), Carthage’s Remington Howell with a 51 (Coed 7-9), Carthage’s Caleb Miller with a 96 (boys 12-13) and Carthage’s Grayson Akin with a 46 (boys 10-11).
The remaining schedule includes tournaments on July 12 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston and July 19 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (adult/youth).
The season will end on July 26 with the annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is for boys and girls, and will feature a coed (7-9) division, 10-11 boys and girls, 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
All tournaments will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Yearly membership is $35, and tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Adult/youth tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members (carts not included).
For information: atgcgolf@gmail.com.