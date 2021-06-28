Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen struck, killed by vehicle near Lakeport was ‘loved by everybody’
- 2021 All-East Texas Softball Team
- Longview man killed in wreck on Eastman Road
- 2021 All East Texas Baseball Team
- Warrant: Longview woman found dead had been strangled, doused in bleach
- Harrison County man gets 25-year sentence for killing wife with hammer
- Bark & Burnt Ends: Sunbird Barbecue brings creative craft 'que to Longview
- Woman fatally shot while celebrating birthday at Tyler business; suspects sought
- Police ask motorists to avoid Eastman Road near I-20 after 'major collision'
- Gap closes on Longview business park property