Benton West of Longview (coed 7-9), Mya Fuller of Longview (girls 10-11), Kyle Weaver of Hallsville (boys 10-11), Brynn Sheets of Longview (girls 12-13), Preston West of Longview (boys 12-13), Rylee Lovette of Longview (girls 14-15), Zach Fulmer of Texarkana (boys 14-15) and Luke LaBouve of Marshall (boys 16-up) earned wins on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Longview's Crossing Creek Country Club.
The coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11 age groups played nine holes. The remaining age groups played 18 holes.
West finished with a 47, Fuller a 47, Weaver a 43, Sheets a 93, West a 79, Lovette a 93, Fulmer a 76 and LaBouve a 73.
Earning runner-up finishes on Monday were Brooks Drennan of Longview (48, coed 7-9), Cooper Long of Longview (43, boys 10-11), Bryce Smith of Henderson (87, boys 12-13), Brody Callens of White Oak (82, boys 14-15) and Gavin Carlile of Marshall (84, boys 16-up).
Finishing third were Kolby Kubiak of Tatum (43, boys 10-11), Xander Kile of Jefferson (91, boys 12-13), Campbell Sutton of White Oak (83, boys 14-15) and Collin Small of Gladewater (84, boys 16-up).
On July 18, the tour held an adult/youth event at Wood Hollow in Longview.
Winning teams were Kyle Weaver and Brad Weaver of Hallsville in boys 10-11 (61), Chandler Johnson and Collin Thompson of Longview in boys 12-13 (63), Landry Kennedy and Paxton McGarvey of Longview in boys 14-15 (60), Tyler Fox and Dawson Windschitle of Diana in boys 16-up) 65), Mya Fuller and Ray Deason of Longview in girls 10-11 (75), Brynn Sheets and Barry Sheets of Longview in girls 12-13 (67), Rylee Lovette and Jeremy Lovette of Longview in girls 14-15 (79) and Amber Shaw and Hagen Taliaferro of Hughes Springs in girls 16-up (66)
Earning runner-up finishes were Jace Biddy (no other player listed) of Diana in boys 10-11 (62), Aiden Peterson and Liz Gray of Longview in boys 12-13 (68), Brody Callens and Jacob Hudman of White Oak in boys 14-15 (64) and Dylan Stanley and Cade Stanley of Linden in boys 16-up (66).
Kolby Kubiak and David Milford of Tatum finished third in boys 10-11 with a 69. Also finishing third were Bryce Smith and Clayton Smith of Henderson in boys 12-13 (74), Campbell Sutton and Kevin Sutton of White Oak in boys 14-15 (65) and Carter Martin and Lamar Pulley of Bossier City in boys 16-up (67).
The tour’s final tournament – the Tournament of Champions – is set for Monday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.