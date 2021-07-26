Former Arp High School standout DeMarvion Overshown, about to enter his senior season at the University of Texas, was named to the Butkus Award Watch List on Monday.
The Butkus Award is given each season to the nation's top college linebacker. Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 1, finalists on Nov. 22 and the winner on Dec. 7.
Overshown earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors as a junior in 2020 after playing in and starting all 10 games for the Longhorns. He recorded 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, a team-leading seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, four QB pressures and two interceptions.
As a sophomore in 2019, Overshown played in eight games and finished with 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and four pass breakups. He saw action in nine games as a freshman.
Overshown capped his career at Arp High School by playing in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game. He was ranked No. 52 nationally and No. 5 in Texas by 247Sports (safety), No. 33 nationally and No. 2 in Texas by ESPN and No. 144 nationally and No. 13 in Texas by Rivals.
He earned District defensive MVP honors his senior season after recording 142 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 13 passes defended on defense while returning six punts for touchdowns and having five other TD returns called back due to penalties.
Texas is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4 at home against Louisiana (Lafayette).