With an eye on playing until the first week of June, East Texas high school softball teams returned to the diamond for the first practices of the 2023 season on Friday.
The University Interscholastic League will allow scrimmages on June 28, and all teams may open the regular season on Feb. 13.
The Longview Lady Lobos will begin the season at home against Tatum on Feb. 14, while Pine Tree opens at Kilgore and Spring Hill visits Marshall on that same day to get the 2023 campaign underway.
The ultimate goal for teams around the state is to make it to the UIL State Softball Tournament, set for May 30-June 3 at Red & Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus in Austin.