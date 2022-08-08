Longview athletic director and head football coach John King and his top-ranked Lobos took the field Monday for the first day of practice ahead of the quickly approaching season.
King said recently he expected more than 90 freshmen along with 145 players with the junior varsity and varsity squads to report. Returning varsity players include 2023 four-star receiving recruit Jalen Hale and 2024 four-star running back recruit Taylor Tatum.
The Longview Lobos were ranked No. 1 in class 5A Division I in the preseason football polls by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
Monday marked the start of a week of non-contact practice before the team’s first full-contact day on Saturday.
The Lobos have a tune-up scrimmage against Texas High Aug. 19 at Texas Stadium before a Texas High School Coach’s Association Kickoff Classic regular season opener Aug. 26 against McKinney Boyd at McKinney ISD Stadium.
