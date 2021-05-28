Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard and Brennan Ferguson, both juniors, earned superlative honors with the release of the District 16-4A All-District Baseball Team for the 2021 season.
Ballard was named the district’s Pitcher of the Year, and Ferguson was named Newcomer of the Year.
Ballard was 7-1 on the mound with a 1.50 earned run average, 92 strikeouts and 31 walks in 65.1 innings pitched. He also hit .320 with six doubles, four triples, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored.
Ferguson hit .267 with 11 RBI and 29 runs scored, and was 2-0 on the mound iwth a 2.80 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 12 walks in 35 innings pitched.
Other top honors went to Bullard’s Hagen Smith (Most Valuable Player), Lindale’s Brandon Burckel (Offensive MVP), Bullard’s Ryley Sharp (Defensive MVP) and the Bullard coaching staff.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First TeamPitcher: Alex Brown, Spring Hill; Conner Carson, Bullard; Triztin Smith, Lindale Chase Lewis, Kilgore; Catcher: Bryce Everest, Lindale; Infield: Derek Degrate, Bullard; Kayden McClenny, Lindale’ Cade Pippen, Kilgore; Cole Bradley, Henderson; Bryce Jewell, Bullard; Outfield: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Chris Ervin, Kilgore; Gage Wakefield, Bullard; Marshall Lipsey, Spring Hill; Colin Martin, Spring Hill; Utility: Jax Stovall, Spring Hill; DH: Dakota Cook, Lindale.
Second TeamPitcher: Cody Taylor, Lindale; Heath LaFleur, Kilgore; Quentin Moon, Henderson; Grant Martin, Henderson; Dillon Line, Chapel Hill; Catcher: Ethan Foster, Spring Hill; Infield: Aaron Wolfe, Lindale; Jake Thompson, Kilgore; Sam Peterson, Lindale; Dalton McElyea, Kilgore; Hunter Pipak, Kilgore; Brandon Taylor, Bullard; Outfield: Dillon Tabb, Chapel Hill; Aaron Hanning, Cumberland Academy; David Wilson, Bullard; Bryant King, Utility: Blake Barlow, Spring Hill; DH: Thomas Hattaway, Kilgore.
Honorable MentionSpring Hill: Jordan Hodges; Kilgore: Bryce Long, Kyle Wheeler; Lindale: Caden Piccoli, Luke Poe, Jackson Fugate, Dylan Segroves; Chapel Hill: Will Parker, Malcom Passama; Bullard: Titus Ashton, Chase Randall; Cumberland Academy: Ethan Montgomery, Trevor Taylor, Jared Martinez; Henderson: DeShawn Jackson, Christian Brown.
Academic All-DistrictSpring Hill: Brennan Ferguson, Kelan McKay, Alex Brown, Marshall Lipsey, Easton Ballard, Whitten Bowles, Jax Stovall, Jordan Hodges; Kilgore: Kyle Wheeler, Cade Pippen, Chase Borders, Dalton McElyea, Hunter Pipak, Bryce Long, Zach Porter; Lindale: Dylan Segroves, Brandon Burckel, Bryce Everest, Triztin Smith, Sam Peterson, Judson Long, Cody Taylor, Dakota Cook, Kayden McClenny, Jake Curbow, Miles Keith, Teylan Piccoli, Gavin Taylor, Caden Piccoli, Carson Plunkett, Ryan Betts; Henderson: Cole Bradley, Quentin Moon, Christian Brown, River Bogle, Grant White, Aden Butler, JJ Pickens, Tobaius Jackson, Jacob Medford; Chapel Hill: Dillon Line; Cumberland Academy: John Loyd Paul.