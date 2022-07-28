BRYAN – Spring Hill's Easton Ballard and Marshall Lipsey and Carthage's Noah Paddie headed up the list of East Texas players honored on Thursday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Team for the 2022 season.
All three were first team selections on the elite team - Ballard as a pitcher, Lipsey in the outfield and Paddie at second base.
Spring Hill pitcher Connor Smeltzer, Carthage pitcher Braeden Wade, Carthage outfielder Connor Cuff, Kilgore outfielder Chris Ervin and Pittsburg outfielder Brayden Bolton were honorable mention picks.
Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Ballard, the Longview News-Journal's All-East Texas Player of the Year, finished with a 14-1 record on the mound for Spring Hill. He had a 1.06 earned run average, 133 strikeouts and 23 walks in 91.2 innings pitched.
Lipsey hit .471 with a pair of home runs, 13 doubles, seven triples, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored and 29 SB.
Paddie hit .358 for Carthage with a pair of home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBI, 36 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
Smeltzer was 11-1 with a 1.06 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 34 walks in 65.2 innings. Wade went 8-2 on the hill with a 2.01 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 60.2 innings. Ervin hit .380 with four triples. Cuff hit .402 with 29 RBI and 19 stolen bases, and Bolton was a .354 hitter with three home runs and 28 RBI.
Sinton’s Blake Mitchell and Jaquae Stewart shared player of the year honors.
Mitchell, who played shortstop, batted .465 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs. He also was 6-0 pitching with a 0.39 earned run average with 67 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.
Stewart, who played first base, batted .414 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs. He also was 8-0 pitching with a 0.17 ERA. The two juniors led Sinton to the state title.