KILGORE — The second district meeting of the season between Spring Hill and Kilgore was originally scheduled for Friday night at Kilgore’s Driller Park, but the teams had to wait until Monday night to resume their series due to last week’s late rain.
Spring Hill made the most of the opportunity by winning the contest 8-2.
“We competed well,” said Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “Easton Ballard threw really well tonight. And we swung the bats tonight, so that was awesome.”
Spring Hill bounced back from its 10-8 home loss against Kilgore on Tuesday March 23 and started on the right note on Monday. The Panthers overcame a 1-2-3 top of the first inning against Kilgore starting pitcher Dalton McElyea by leaning on Colin Martin in the top of the second. He singled past an infielder to shallow center, advanced to second and stole third base on a groundout, and scored on a throwing error at first that also put Bryant King on base.
The top of the third followed a similar formula in the third inning. Spring Hill’s leadoff batter, Jax Stovall, walked to start the surge. He then advanced to second base on Marshall Lipsey’s groundout, and Martin’s RBI single sent him home for another Panther run.
The fourth inning was more of the same. Brennan Ferguson singled to left to launch the frame, stole second base, advanced to third on Ethan Foster’s single and scored on a throwing error near first. Jaden Giddings then served as Foster’s pinch runner on scored on Stovall’s RBI single.
After a break in the scoring in the fifth inning, Spring Hill powered up again in the sixth. Ferguson led off his team’s latest charge with a single, advanced to third base on a poor pickoff attempt at second and scored on King’s RBI single. King advanced to third on Foster’s single and scored on a fielder’s choice. Giddings came in as a pinch runner again and scored on Easton Ballard’s RBI single and Martin’s RBI single wrapped up the inning’s scoring.
Kilgore did make a late run to get on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the sixth inning, but fell short of completing the season sweep. Cade Pippen and McElyea scored on wild pitches, but Ballard wrapped up his nine-strikeout pitching performance with three in the inning to get out of a bases loaded jam.
“Just give it all I got that last inning,” said Ballard. “That was everything I had. Kilgore has a good team. They got the best of me last time and I got the best of them this time.”