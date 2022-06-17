Recent Spring Hill High School graduate Easton Ballard, who won 25 games during his high school career and helped lead the Panthers to the regional finals as a senior, isn't done representing his school just yet.
Ballard is scheduled to suit up for the North team on Saturday at the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A-4A All-Star Game, set for noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
"This is a very special honor for him, and I'm very excited he got selected," former Panther coach Trevor Petersen said. "He is one of 40 players that got selected to play in the 2A-4A All-Star Game. He deserves to be there, and I'm so glad I get to see him pitch one more time in a Spring Hill uniform. He has done it with such pride and will represent Spring Hill with all that Spring Hill embodies."
Ballard is one of the four pitches on the North team, where he'll be joined by Prairiland's Caleb Jameson, Stephenville's Reece Elston and Anson's Trevor Miller.
The South squad will include East Texans J.D. Thompson of Rusk and Carson Courtney of Hudson - both pitchers.
"Easton had a tremendous career at Spring Hill," Petersen said. "There are not many young men that can lead not only on the field but off the field the way he did the past two years. He is a true East Texas young man. He is a great competitor and he eats and sleeps baseball."
Ballard finished with a 14-1 record as a senior for Spring Hill, adding a 1.06 earned run average, 133 strikeouts and 23 walks in 91.2 innings pitched. He also hit .298 with seven doubles, three triples, 33 RBI, 18 runs scored, 31 walks and eight stolen bases.
The Panola College signee was 9-1 as a junior in 2021 with a 1.50 ERA, 92 strikeouts and 31 walks in 65.1 innings pitched to go along with a .320 batting average and 22 RBI.
In a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Ballard went 2-0 on the hill with a 2.38 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
The Class 5A-6A game is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday at Dell Diamond.