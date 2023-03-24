Longview freshman Bethany Baltes shared Newcomer of the Year honors, and first-year head coach Meagan Leggett was named the district’s Coach of the Year with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Baltes, who averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 steals while connecting on 36% of her shots from 3-point range, shared newcomer honors with Texas High freshman Sereniti Collins.
Leggett took over a team that won five games the previous season and led the Lady Lobos to a 24-10 record and into the second round of the playoffs.
Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard was named the district’s Most Valuable Player, while Tyler’s Kaylse Buffin (Offensive MVP), Mount Pleasant’s Aziyah Farier (Defensive MVP) were other superlative award winners.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
T’Asia McGee, Longview; Paris Simpson, Longview; Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Aubrey Marjason, Hallsville; Asia Smith, Marshall; Are’Anna Gill, Marshall; Kayla Crawford, Tyler; Tonya Elmore, Tyler; Jordyn Hargrave, Mount Pleasant; Tayla Morris, Whitehouse; Anasia Wilcox, Texas High.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Roberts, Longview; Riley Manshack, Hallsville; Teagan Hill, Hallsville; Kendall Walker, Mount Pleasant; Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant; Indeya Williams, Whitehouse; Taryne Stiger, Texas High; Ke’Aria Antwine, Texas High; Justice Taylor, Tyler; Missy Kadi, Whitehouse; Delana Augustus, Texas High; Autiana Johnson, Mount Pleasant.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Journee Fairchild; Pine Tree: Aaliyah Oliver, Ewoma Ugbini, Cnya Day; Mount Pleasant: Morgan Brooks; Tyler: aniyah Hartsfield, Bralyah Miller; Marshall: Alyssa Helton, Michaela Haaland, Jakairi Blacknell; Whitehouse: Audrey Brody, Malazia Pardue, Kiana Thonrton; Texas High: Karasha Hayes; Hallsville: Hope Miles, Karlesia Taylor.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Bethany Baltes, Kadence Porter, Jailyah Rockmore; Pine Tree: Jalen Scroggins, Shaneatra Jones, Ewoma Ugbini; Hallsville: Piper Endsley, Ellie Hutton, Aubrey Marjason, Hope Miles, Makayla Reese, Abbi Tarkington; Mount Pleasant: Ella Cross, Conlee Zachry, Paris Beard, Kendall Walker, Jordyn Hargrave, Essence Hurndon, Morgan Brooks; Tyler: Toniyah Elmore, Aniyah Hartsfield, Kalyse Buffin, Kyla Crawford, Keambria Smith, Justice Taylor; Whitehouse: Masilia Kadi, Audrey Brody, Kate Jones, Kiana Thornton, Tayla Morris, Savannah Onley, Mahayla McMahon, Indeya Williams; Texas High: Emma Prince, Sereniti Collins