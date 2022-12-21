Almost four years after receiving his first college offer, Longview standout receiver Jalen Hale signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Longview High School Turf Room.
Hale, who caught 146 passes for 3,168 yards and 42 touchdowns during his Lobo career, signed with the University of Alabama.
"It just felt like home," Hale said of his decision to sign with the Crimson Tide. "It was just the best fit for me."
Back in September, Hale gave a verbal pledge to Alabama after narrowing a long list of choices down to the Crimson Tide, Texas and Georgia.
"He's a three-sport athlete, and he's the best athlete on the field, the basketball court or the track," Longview head football coach and athletic director John King said. "He's handled all of this in a first class way. He's a great teammate, a great practice player and, of course, he can make plays when it's game time."
Hale is the first freshman to play on the varsity under King, and the offers started rolling in for the Lobo standout early. His first offer came from the University of Arkansas back on April 3, 2020.
"He's the only one we've had to play varsity football as a freshman, and it's because we knew he had the physical skills and mental maturity to do it," King said. "
Hale caught seven passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, and then hauled in 39 passes for 700 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore.
His junior and senior numbers were nearly identical - 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and 50 grabs for 1,150 yards and 14 TDs this past season as a senior.
The Lobos finished 14-1 overall and 7-0 in district play this past season, defeating Crosby (49-15), Frisco Lone Star (38-17), Port Arthur Memorial (51-7) and Mansfield Timberview (37-21) before falling to eventual state champion Aledo (17-14) in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.
Longview was 43-9 overall and 21-3 in district play during Hale's four varsity seasons.