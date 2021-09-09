LETU Athletic Communications
FRANKSTON — Led by freshman and Longview native Corbin Barton (Trinity School of Texas), the LeTourneau men’s golf team won the Pine Dunes Invitational Tuesday at Pine Dunes Resort and Golf Club (par 72/6,537 yards).
His performance at the invitational earned Barton his first American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week honor.
“He has a tremendous amount of potential and could have shot a lot lower,” head coach J. Paul Leslie III said. “We had a lot of great performances and hope to continue to represent Longview and LeTourneau well.”
Barton nearly missed the cut line during the Yellowjackets qualifying and was a coach pick to make the LeTourneau’s top team and the move paid dividends. He grabbed the individual lead after round one with a two-under par 70, two shots ahead of teammate Bryson Thurston.
Barton and Thurston pushed the Yellowjackets to the team lead after the first 18 holes over Texas Lutheran by seven strokes. The two programs battled for the team and individual honors over the final two rounds, claiming eight of the top 10 spots on the leaderboard and finishing 28 and 24 shots ahead of McMurry, which claimed third in the five-team field.
Texas Lutheran trimmed LeTourneau’s lead to five after round two and Barton sat two strokes off the pace set by the Bulldogs’ Tobey Wills, who carded a tournament low 68. Thurston shot a 74 and Barton posted a 76 on day one’s final round and trailed by two heading into Tuesday’s final. Chase Maus sat three back of his teammate Wills after firing a 76 and 71 Monday.
Barton notched his first sub-70 round of his career with a 69 Tuesday, while Wills (75), Maus (73) and Thurston (76) battled it out for second.
Dalton Northcutt placed seventh for the Yellowjackets, while teammate Cole Chastain was two-shots back in ninth.
Zachary Bollinger completed the two-day event in 11th and Sean Gardner came home in 16th.
The Yellowjackets return to action Sept. 12-14 at the Rhodes College Collegiate Fall Collegiate Classic at the Tunica National Golf and Tennis Club in Tunica, Mississippi.