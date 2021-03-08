Longview’s Trenton Bush was an RBI machine, and Hallsville’s Jeb Drewery was a workhorse on the mound during week two of the high school baseball season.
For their efforts, Bush has earned East Texas Hitter of the Week honors, and Drewery was named Pitcher of the Week for games played March 1-6.
Bush drove in runs in four of the Lobos’ five games, including a pair of four RBI outings. He hit .571 (8-for-14) with a home run, two triples, a double and 11 RBI for the week.
Drewery earned two wins and a save for Hallsville, striking out 11 with no walks in 7.1 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PitchingSpring Hill’s Alex Brown struck out eight, walked one, gave up one unearned run and scattered four hits in seven innings to open district play against Henderson.
Marshall’s Garrett Cotten worked a complete game in a 3-0 win over Wills Point, striking out 13 with one walk. He threw 71 of his 100 pitches for strikes.
Kilgore’s Cade Pippen struck out seven, walked one and gave up a run on two hits in four innings. Dalton McElyea fanned seven, walked one and gave up a run on two hits in 4.1 innings.
Elysian Fields’ Jace Greenslate struck out seven and gave up one earned run on two hits in six innings against Union Parish.
Union Grove’s Matthew Bower worked 6.1 innings of hitless action against Hawkins in a 2-1 win to open district play. He struck out 11 and walked four.
Daingerfield’s Dee Lewis struck out nine and gave up two hits in four innings.
Paul Pewitt’s Hayden Green struck out 12 and gave up three hits in seven innings against James Bowie. Dayton Granberry fanned 11 and allowed one earned run on four hits in 6.1 innings against West Rusk.
HittingLongview’s Gabe Flores hit .666 (8-for-12) with a home run, three doubles and eight RBI.
Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard hit .467 (7-for-15) with a triple, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk. Brennan Ferguson hit .357 with a double, triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
Hallsville’s Kurt Wyman hit .461 (6-for-13) with three triples, two doubles and six RBI. Noah Jumper hit .615 for the week (8-for-13) with a double and five RBI.
Marshall’s Brayden Robbins was 4-for-9 with a double, triple and three RBI.
Kilgore’s Chris Ervin hit .500 (4-for-8) with a .500 OB percentage, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Dalton McElyea hit .444 (4-for-9) with a .500 OB percentage, a double, two RBI and four runs scored.
Pittsburg’s Jaxson Ramsey went 10-for-13 at the plate with three doubles, a triple, two walks, four RBI and eight runs scored. He had a .769 average, an .800 OB percentage, a 1.154 slugging percentage and a 1.954 OPS.
Daingerfield’s Lathan Sauceda went 4-for-5 in two games with four RBI and eight stolen bases. Dee Lewis was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.
Paul Pewitt’s Tanor Mines hit .600 for the week (6-for-10) with a home run, two doubles and 10 RBI. Hayden Green had a single, triple and two RBI against James Bowie.
Rusk’s JD Thompson struck out 16, walked two and gave up one hit in 6.2 innings against Whitehouse.