Gilmer’s girls and Carthage’s boys both got late starts to the basketball season, but the Lady Buckeyes and Bulldogs are making up for it by staying late at the postseason party.
Gilmer didn’t get its full squad until late due to the volleyball team’s successful run, while Carthage waited until Dec. 31 to play its first basketball game because the football team was busy collecting its eighth state championship.
Once they got going on the hardwood, however, both teams let it be known they would be forces to be reckoned with. Tonight, the Lady Buckeyes and Bulldogs hope to continue their seasons — Gilmer at the regional finals and Carthage at the regional semifinal round.
In Private school action, Longview’s Trinity School of Texas, the defending Class A TAPPS state champions, opened the playoffs with a win on Saturday and will play an area round game tonight.
Gilmer
The No. 25 ranked Lady Buckeyes (25-2) will take on No. 23 Pinkston (26-5) in a 7 p.m. contest at Eustace High School. The game is the fourth in a week for both teams thanks to the snow storm that hit Texas two weeks ago.
“Having seven days off was longer than we take off for Christmas,” Lady Buckeye head coach Mandi Simpson said. “Then, we have to come back and play three games in a week. That’s been our thing all year, though. Just go out and battle through it together. In Gilmer, I don’t get my basketball kids until late because of volleyball. It’s just a testament to their loyalty to the school. They play every sports and want to help the school be successful.”
The Lady Buckeyes have been to the playoffs in all seven of Simpson’s seasons at the helm, making it to the regional semifinals her first four years, advancing to the regional quarterfinals two years ago and falling in the area round last season.
Gilmer has won seven in a row overall, including wins over Kilgore (69-18), Athens (46-44), Lindale (37-34) and Midlothian Heritage (35-33) in the playoffs.
Against Heritage on Saturday, Madyson Tate had 14 points, LeLe Morton six, Haylee Jordan four, Raeven Harris three and Addy Walker, Jaycee Harris and Lanie Pritchett two each. Abbey Bradshaw and Tate had seven rebounds apiece, Morton four assists and four steals and Raeven Harris three steals. Bradshaw also added two blocks.
Pinkston has also won seven straight, including postseason wins over Alvarado (76-27), Sanger (57-46), Kennedale (47-38) and Brownsboro (56-55).
“Pinkston isn’t big, but they are physical and quick and they play good defense,” Simpson said. “They’ll be all over us, so taking care of the basketball is our main focus. They have a couple of good guards who are very quick and like to get to the rim. We have to pack in in and keep them out of the paint.”
CarthageCarthage (14-3) will meet No. 11 ranked Huffman Hargrave (26-1) at 7 p.m. tonight in Huntington.
The Bulldogs’ three losses this season have been by a total of seven points — three apiece to 5A Jacksonville and district rival Center and one to district opponent Hudson.
In the playoffs, the Bulldogs have wins over Madisonville (48-40), La Grante (52-47) and Waco LaVega (70-69 in triple overtime).
Montrel Hatten scored 25, Anthony Riggans 16, Nate Marry 13, Nick Stewart eight and Zay Woods and Freddy Lynch four apiece against LaVega on Saturday.
Hargrave has wins over West Orange-Stark (59-48), Brookshire Royal (77-42) and Lumberton (68-34) in the playoffs.
Trinity SchoolThe Titans will face Garland Christian at 6 p.m. tonight in Garland. It will be the third meeting between the teams this season. The Titans won the first game, 51-35, but Garland Christian avenged that loss with a 52-49 victory.
On Saturday, the Titans defeated Abilene Christian School, 68-64, to open the playoffs. The Titans fell behind 5-0 early, but battled back and led 32-21 at halftime.
Marlin Reeves paced the Titans with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Patrick Pither also ha a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jy Baxter finished with nine points and 14 assists, Jordan Stebbins eight points, Dell Wichersham five points and Garrett Bussey three points.
Rounding out the roster for the Titans are David Harrision, Nathan Johnson and Sixto Mendez.