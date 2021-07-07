Although summer officially began last month, July and August are normally the fun killers of the season.
Once the 4th of July rolls around, East Texas summers really get ugly. Triple digit daytime highs with nighttime lows occasionally staying in the 80’s. Folks, until you have survived an East Texas there is no way to explain to an outsider.
Heat humidity and serious health hazards are part of our summers.
There are two types of heat issues with one being more serious. Overexposure and dehydration will cause heat exhaustion. The early warning signs of heat exhaustion are nausea, light-headedness, fatigue, muscle cramping and dizziness. It is imperative to recognize the warning signs and act on them as soon as possible.
At the first sign of heat exhaustion move to an air conditioned area, take a cool shower or use wet towels to cool your body temperature.
The second condition is called heat stroke. Heat stroke can be deadly and should be taken seriously. Someone experiencing heat stroke may have a headache, confusion, no sweating, rapid heart rate, nausea or vomiting and may lose consciousness. Persons with these symptoms should immediately call 911 and seek medical attention.
I put together a few tips for “surviving” the oppressive heat in the outdoors and listed them below.
First and foremost, hydrate! Drink water and plenty of it. Sports drinks are good at replacing electrolytes but water should also be in the cooler. While a ice cold beer hits the spot on a hot afternoon, alcohol will actually work to dehydrate the body.
Always bring extra drinks while packing for the day trip and keep an eye on the little ones. Kids can dehydrate quickly and infants and seniors are most susceptible to heat related illnesses. Secondly, limit the exposure to the sun. A shady area with a breeze and a wet towel will help and as stated earlier…..hydrate.
Wear loose fitting clothing. Cotton long sleeve shirts will help protect from the sun will help keep your body cool. Stay out of the midday heat. From noon until 4 p.m. is the hottest time of day so plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Hats with a large brim will keep the sun off the neck and ears which will help keep the body temperature lower.
We are just beginning the heat wave and to be honest we have not had it too bad so far. These words will be long forgotten in a couple of weeks when we historically have 100 plus degree consecutive days.
If nothing else, remember to stay hydrated even though you may not feel thirsty, have a drink.
Stay safe and enjoy.