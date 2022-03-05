ATHENS — With most of the communities of LaRue and Poynor in attendance, the LaPoynor Flyers fueled off their energy and the result is a state tournament berth.
Four Flyers scored in double figures as LaPoynor scored a pulsating 76-71 victory over Beckville in the Class 2A Region III boys basketball final on Saturday at a packed Athens High School gymnasium.
Flyers big man Dijuan Whitehead led his team with 26 points, including two 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.
Kase Johnston, LaPoynor’s lone senior, was all over the court, scoring 15 points while grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out five assists.
“We lost a player (Garrett Nuckolls) and a coach (Dean Nuckolls) from our team last year,” said Johnston of the Nuckolls who are now at Bullard High School. “Nobody, literally nobody, expected us to be here today, but we are headed back to San Antonio.”
This is LaPoynor’s 10th trip to the state tournament and the Flyers will be seeking another state championship (1972, 1973, 1975, 1985, 1995). Also, the Flyers were scheduled to play Slidell in the 2020 state title game before the UIL paused the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LaPoynor had beaten Nazareth in the semifinals.
The UIL gave gold medals to the teams that season.
LaPoynor led by as much as 51-36 with about two minutes to go in the third quarter on the two long treys and a free throw by Whitehead, along with an inside bucket from Evan Almeida.
But energized by J’Koby Williams, the Bearcats came storming back. Beckville eventually got within four, 75-71, on a 3-pointer from DJ Rockwell with 41.5 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter.
That was as close as Beckville would get.
“My team doesn’t have any quit in them,” Beckville coach Tim Ender said. “They play hard and battle all four quarters; it doesn’t matter the score. The character of our kids exceeds all others. ... I am proud of my kids and thw work they have put in this year. Who would have thought it at the beginning of the year we would be at the regional tournament.”
Williams led the Bearcats (32-5) with 25 points, including a 12-point third quarter to keep his team in the game.
Also scoring for Beckville were Rockwell (12), Jaedyn Slaughter (10), Jaden Mojicia (10), Ryan Harris (8), Matt Barr (4) and Jakevin Smith (2).
Harris had 15 rebounds with Smith and Mojicia grabbing eight boards apiece.
Others scoring for the Flyers (33-6) were Cooper Gracey (13), Almeida (11), Cort Reid (7) and Mathew Driskell (4).
Gracey slammed one home at the halftime on an inbound pass from Reid.
Gracey added nine rebounds, followed by Almeida (5), Driskell (4) and Reid (3).
LaPoynor coach Jim Reid commended the Flyers’ fans for their support and praised the determination of his team.
The Flyers will play in the semifinals at either 8:30 or 10 a.m. on Friday at the Alamodome.