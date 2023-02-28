TYLER — J’Koby Williams scored eight consecutive points in the fourth quarter to break a tie and spark Beckville to a 65-54 win over Hawkins and with it a berth in the Class 2A Region III Basketball Tournament.
With a vocal crowd for both sides at UT Tyler’s Herrington Patriot Center on Tuesday, the Class 2A regional quarterfinal was tight throughout.
Beckville (28-7) advances to the regional tournament at Athens High School. The Bearcats will play Martin’s Mill at 8 p.m. Friday.
Hawkins ends its stellar season at 14-8. The Hawks were District 21-2A champions.
The Hawks led at halftime, 28-19, and 46-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Beckville tied the game at 48-48 and went ahead 51-48 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Jayden Mojica, the second at 4:25 of the final period.
Hawkins squared the game at 51-51 at 4:12 as Marshall White drained three-straight free throws.
Then it was Williams time. His second bucket of the period put Beckville up 53-51 at 4:00. He drove the lane for another basket, followed by a steal and two points. That was followed by two free throws and another steal and two for a 61-51 lead at 2:04.
Williams led the Bearcats with 21 points, including 6 of 6 at the free throw line. He added five rebounds and two steals. Williams scored all of his points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth period.
Mojica scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Ja’Kelvin Smithy had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals with Jorden Prince adding 10 points. Teammate JT Smith had six points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Also scoring for Beckville was Austin Berry, who had four points along with six rebounds.
White led Hawkins with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, four steals and four boards. Derek Hollman had 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Also scoring for the Hawks were Brayden Givens (9), Paul Smith (8), Dawsun Pruitt (4) and Boston Conner (2).
Givens had six rebounds, followed by Conner with five.
Hawkins was 7 of 9 at the free throw line and 7 of 20 from 3-point (White, 4; Smith, 2; Givens, 1).
Beckville was 8 of 11 at the free throw line and 5 of 15 from 3-point (Mojica, 4; Williams, 1).
Hawkins had 28 turnovers to the Bearcats’ 20.