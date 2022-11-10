Beckville had to scratch and claw during Thursday’s first quarter, but earned 63 of its points between the second and third quarters, and rolled to a 77-7 Class 2A Division I bi-district playoff win against Rivercrest at Longview’s Lobo Stadium.
The Bearcats improved their season record to 10-1, and will play Joaquin or Leon in next week’s area round of the postseason, while the Rebels concluded their 2022 campaign with a 5-6 mark.
Beckville jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead at the 8:22 mark of the first quarter because Calan Castles connected with J’Koby Williams on an 83-yard touchdown pass.
Castles finished the night with a 7-for-13 passing performance for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran the ball three times for 38 yards and a score. Williams earned 199 receiving yards and two scores on four receptions, and 197 rushing yards and a score on six attempts.
Rivercrest tried to change the score when it set up Connor Young’s 36-yard field goal attempt at the 11:46 mark of the second quarter, but the ball landed short of the target.
Beckville’s defense continued its trend of keeping Rivercrest off the scoreboard in the first half because it forced a red zone fourth down stop around the seven-minute mark of the period.
Williams helped his team’s offensive unit capitalize on the opportunity because he broke free on an 81-yard touchdown run less than a minute later at the 6:25 mark.
Baker Seegers intercepted a Rivercrest pass in both the first and second quarters, and helped set up one of Bo Hammons’ three second quarter touchdown runs. Hammons earned two scores on 61-yard plays, and another on a five-yard carry. That made it a 35-0 score with 42.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
Hammons ran the ball seven times for 165 yards and four touchdowns, and also earned a 25-yard touchdown catch. He then continued his dominance when he kicked off the second half with a seven-yard touchdown run. That gave the Bearcats a 42-0 edge at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter.
Castles then connected with Williams on a 48-yard touchdown pass, and found Hammons on a 25-yard touchdown strike to make it a 56-0 Beckville advantage with 3:21 left in the period.
Beckville returned to the ground attack when Castles and Will Bogs both scored on three-yard touchdown runs to wrap up the team’s 35-point scoring period, and grow the margin to 70-0 with 5.9 ticks remaining in the frame.
The trend continued when Braxton Bullock found the necessary space on a 16-yard touchdown run. That made it a 77-0 score at the 2:32 mark of the fourth quarter.
Rivercrest finally broke up Beckville’s defensive shutout attempt, and put its mark on the game’s scoreboard during Zane Dees’ five-yard touchdown runs with 19.7 seconds left in the game.
The Bearcats may have fallen short in the shutout quest, but they still received interceptions from both Keaton Hodge and Austin Berry in the second half.