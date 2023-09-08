BECKVILLE — The Beckville Bearcats only had four offensive snaps in the first quarter, but they made the most of them with three explosive touchdowns from 55-plus yards en route to a 35-18 lightning-shortened win Friday over Harmony.
The game was called at halftime due to lightning.
Beckville (2-1) averaged 26 yards per play for the first half with the average distance of its five touchdowns coming from 60 yards.
The Eagles (1-2) methodically marched down the field on the game’s opening possession on a 13-play drive that culminated with a Boston Seahorn four-yard touchdown run. Unfortunately for Harmony, Seahorn sustained an injury on the ensuing two-point attempt and was unable to return to action.
Following Harmony’s long opening drive, the Bearcats needed only one play to tie it up as J’Koby Williams raced 57 yards to the end zone, and Aiden Brantley’s PAT gave Beckville a 7-6 lead.
Following a turnover on downs by Harmony, the Bearcats again needed only one play as Jorden Prince took the read-option handoff from Williams for a 64-yard touchdown run and a 14-6 advantage.
Beckville’s defense again came up big when Brady Davis recovered a fumble. This time, the Bearcats needed twice as many plays — two — to find the end zone when Will Bogs ran off tackle for a 57-yard run on the final play of the opening quarter.
Harmony got back in it on a two-yard touchdown run by Evan Webber midway through the second quarter, but the Bearcats answered with their longest drive of the first half — a six-play possession that ended with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Aiden Harris.
The Eagles continued battling as backup quarterback Tyson Jenkins engineered a six-play, 60-yard scoring drive, punctuated by a 10-yard pass from Jenkins to Aiden Burks with 1:16 left in the first half to make it a 28-18 game after Harmony’s third failed two-point conversion.
Just over one minute was more than enough for Beckville’s quick-strike offense to add an exclamation point to the end of an explosive first half when Williams threw deep to J.T. Smith, who made a juggling catch for an 85-yard score and a 35-18 halftime lead.
Williams finished 2 of 3 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns with 64 rushing yards and a score on four carries to lead the Bearcats.
Jenkins completed 9 of 13 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown filling in after Seahorn completed 5 of 8 passes for 53 yards with 23 rushing yards and a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.
A few minutes before the start of the third quarter, a storm passed through and the decision was made at 9:55 p.m. to call it a night.
Beckville (2-1) will visit Elysian Fields next week. Harmony (1-2) will host De Kalb.