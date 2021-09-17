BECKVILLE — There were plenty of reasons for the Beckville Bearcats to celebrate on Friday evening.
Beckville was making their 2021 home debut after three successful road games to start the season, and the Bearcats were also celebrating homecoming.
To top off the festivities, Beckville remained undefeated and closed out non-district play with a 48-21 victory over West Sabine at R.C. Beauchamp Stadium.
Beckville (4-0) proved too much as the Bearcats scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter after taking a 28-21 lead after the third.
The Bearcats came out rather sluggish the entire first half but never quite put themselves in danger of losing this game, even after a Jakorian Walker second half kickoff return that cut Beckville’s lead to 14-13.
West Sabine scored with one final tick left in the first half when Quentin Smith connected with Hunter Murphy for a four-yard touchdown to make it 14-13 in favor of Beckville going into halftime.
J’Koby Williams scored a 44-yard touchdown run on Beckville’s first offensive play in the second half that increased the lead to 21-13.
Senior Ryan Harris was effective on the ground and through the air as Harris rushed for three touchdowns, 52 yards on 14 carries and threw for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 7-of-12 passing.
Harris also had a pair of fumble recoveries on defense.
This week it wasn’t either Williams or Harris that led the Bearcats rushing attack, this week it was junior Bo Hammons.
Hammons rushed for a game-high 104 yards on nine carries including a 57-yard touchdown run.
Williams finished with 90 yards rushing on eight carries including a 44-yard touchdown run.
Senior Matt Barr had a game-high 124 yards receiving on only four catches, including a 37-yard touchdown reception. Barr also intercepted Walker on the Tigers’ final offensive snap of the game.
Tigers quarterback Quentin Smith threw for 83 yards on 6-of-14 passing including a pair of touchdowns. Hunter Murphy had five catches for 73 yards, including a pair of touchdowns for West Sabine.
Beckville came into the game fresh off a 40-0 shutout at in last week’s contest.
West Sabine (0-3) came into the game off a 53-26 loss to Hemphill last week.
Beckville will bask in the glory of a perfect 4-0 start to their non-district part of the schedule, but next week the Bearcats begin District 9 Class 2A Division I play.
The Bearcats will be on the road — their fourth road game in five games to start the season — when they visit Carlisle. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.