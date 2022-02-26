Mount Pleasant junior Paris Beard earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Hallsville and Marshall players picked up superlatives with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2021-22 season.
Hallsville’s Aubrey Marjason was named the district’s Offensive MVP, and Marshall’s Asia Smith was the league’s top defensive player. Other superlatives went to Newcomer of the Year Aziyah Farrier of Mount Pleasant and Coach of the Year Tina Carrillo of Mount Pleasant.
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Hallsville: Faith Baliraine, Catherine Warford; Marshall: JaKayla Rusk, Kamryn Turner; Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall; Texas High: Ashanti Northcross, Emma Prince; Mount Pleasant: Ella Cross, Jordyn Hargrave, Kendall Walker.
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Journee Fairchild; Pine Tree: Mariah Furay, Jalen Scriggins; Hallsville: Eristia Owens, Teagan Hill; Marshall: Serenity Jackson; Sulphur Springs: Jasmine Taylor; Texas High: Jalyn Golette, Braveon Hunt; Mount Pleasant: Conlee Zachry.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Ryan Roberts, Paris Simpson, Kayla Lewis; Pine Tree: Emari Fluellen, Kaylea Givens, Aaliyah Oliver; Hallsville: Heather Brown; Marshall: Tierrani Johnson, Are’Anna Gill, Alyssa Helton; Mount Pleasant: Citreauna Keeton, Amiah Thornton, Morgan Hill; Texas High: Valeria Perez, Anasia Wilcox, Delana Augustus, Taylor Whitaker; Sulphur Springs: Kaylee Carter, Trinity Jefferson.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Iyanna Taylor, Ahmiya Brown, D’Myiah Brown, Brianna Dzudie, Jadyn Jones, Reagan Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Kayla Lewis, Paris Simpson; Pine Tree: Mariyah Furay, Jalen Scroggins, Hallie Smires, Ewoma Ugbini; Hallsville: Faith Baliraine, Aubrey Marjason, Rose Mironyuk, Eristia Owens, McKenzie Reese, Teagan Hill, Heather Brown; Texas High: Valeria Perez, Emma Prince, Jalyn Golette; Mount Pleasant: Ella Cross, Amiah Thornton, Kendall Walker, Conlee Zachry; Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall