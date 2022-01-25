The Longview Lady Lobos only trailed 33-19 in the opening minutes of the third quarter of Tuesday night’s District 15-5A girls basketball game against the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers, but were outscored 31-10 over the final quarter and a half in a 64-28 defeat.
Paris Beard’s game-high 28 points led Mount Pleasant to the victory. The Lady Tigers also were directed by Aziyah Farrier’s 13 points, Ella Cross’ nine points and Morgan Hill’s six points.
Longview, who dropped its overall season record to 4-20 and district mark to 1-7, got 10 points from Ryan Roberts and nine points from Latavia Bailey in the loss.
“We played timid in the first quarter,” said Longview girls basketball head coach Clay Busby. “The second and third quarter, we were right with them. Mount Pleasant is a good team. We went toe-to-toe with them for two quarters.”
Mount Pleasant jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after back-to-back Beard baskets, but Longview answered when Bailey and T’Asia McGee split their free throw attempts to make it a 4-2 game with 5:54 remaining in the game’s opening quarter.
The Lady Tigers regrouped with a 15-2 run to grow their lead to 19-4 as time expired in the frame. Cross scored back-to-back field goals, Jordyn Hargrove and Farrier earned shots, Beard made her third and fourth shots of the outing, and Conlee Zachry beat the clock with a three-pointer. The only Longview points down the stretch occurred when Brianna Dzudie drained the first Lobo field goal of the night at the 3:05 mark.
Mount Pleasant added a 9-5 start to the second quarter to build a 28-9 lead. The Lady Tigers received a three-ball from both Cross and Farrier, a two-ball from Beard, and a free throw by Amiah Thornton. Longview only scored on Bailey’s shots from inside and outside the three-point line during this time.
But, the Lady Lobos ended the first half on a 4-3 run to make it a 31-13 score by halftime. Ahmiya Brown and Journee Fairchild split their attempts at the free throw line, and Bailey earned a late field goal, while Mount Pleasant countered with Beard’s field goal and free throw.
Farrier’s early third quarter field goal extended the Mount Pleasant lead to 33-13, but Ryan Roberts heated up for three straight Longview shots to cut the Lobo deficit to 33-19.
Mount Pleasant ended the period on an 11-5 run to extend its margin to 44-24. Farrier and Beard provided field goals before Paris Simpson answered with a Longview basket.
Farrier then earned a free throw, and Hargrove followed with a field goal to make it a 40-21 margin. Following Brown’s Longview field goal, Beard’s back-to-back field goals topped Reagan Roberts’ Lobo free throw to grow the Lady Tigers lead to 20 points by quarter’s end.
Mount Pleasant then produced a 20-5 fourth quarter surge to wrap up a 35-point victory. It got nine points from Beard and six from Hill in the period, while four of Longview’s five points came from Ryan Roberts.
Longview will return to action with Friday’s 7:30 p.m. road district game at Texas High.