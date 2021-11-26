NACOGDOCHES — A historic season for the Beckville Bearcats ends in the 2A Region III semifinals to the No.3-ranked Timpson Bears, 42-21, Friday night at Homer Bryce Stadium.
This season marks the first time Beckville had gone undefeated in regular season play, and only the second time in program history they had reached the 12-win plateau — the first being in 2000 when the Bearcats went 12-2 under head coach Ken Little.
Beckville’s season ended at 12-1.
Timpson reached their second-straight regional finals and will play the Centerville Tigers in the regional finals. Time and location have yet to be determined.
The matchup marks the second time in two years the two teams squared off in the playoffs, as Timpson won last year’s bout, 55-14, in the regional finals in Henderson.
Seeking revenge from last year’s defeat, Beckville came out swinging in their opening drive with a slow, methodical 15-play, 74-yard drive capped off by a one-yard rumble from Ryan Harris to take an early 7-0 lead. However, despite the hot start, Timpson answered with two-straight touchdowns.
After failing to convert on a fourth down play early in the second quarter, Beckville forced Timpson into a fourth-and-long at the Beckville 18-yard line, the Bearcats caught Bussey scrambling behind the line of scrimmage. However, a facemask against the Bearcats gave the Bears a new set of downs, who scored two plays later to take a 21-7 lead.
With time running down in the first half, Harris connected with Tyler Bryan on a 30-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining in the half to cut the Timpson lead to 21-14.
Beckville recovered an onside kick to open the second half, and scored six plays later courtesy of an 11-yard quarterback keeper from Harris to tie the game.
Timpson went on to score touchdowns in their next three possessions, and forced Beckville into two turnovers and a turnover-on-downs in their final three possessions to close out the game.
Beckville recorded 295 total yards, led by Harris with 147 rushing yards on 31 rushes, two rushing touchdowns and threw for 92 yards and a touchdown. Will Bogs rushed for 37 yards followed by J’Koby Williams with 25 yards. Williams left the game with an injury in the opening drive and didn’t return.
Timpson had 334 total yards and was led by the duo of Bussey and Courtney who rushed for 132 yards each, and combined for five touchdowns. Bussey completed 4-of-9 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.