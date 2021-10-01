GLADEWATER – Gladewater High School quarterback DJ Allen rushed for three touchdowns and led a balanced rushing attack as the Bears hold off New Boston High School 42-35 in a Class 3A Region II District 6 game at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Allen ran for touchdowns of 24, 71 and nine yards. He finished the game with 139 yards. He also completed eight passes for 118 yards. Gladewater powered through New Boston’s defensive line for 314 yards on the ground. Za Campbell ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown put the Bears ahead by two scores with less than a minute in the game. G’braylonPolley racked up 49 yards and scored a fourth quarter touchdown.
New Boston (3-3, 0-2) gave Gladewater’s defense fits with its option runs. It rushed for 263 yards. Dalton Daniel led its rushing attack with 149 yards and three touchdowns to help the Lions keep pace. Isaac Goldsmith followed with 109 yards on 17 carries. Xavier Rowden completed five passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Gladewater (3-2, 2-0) struck first after stopping New Boston on its opening possession. Allen’s first touchdown capped off a 10-play 70-yard drive and put the Bears in front with 6:06 left in the first quarter. New Boston only needed three plays to answer. Rowden completed a 15-yard pass to Daniel which set up his first touchdown. Allen gave the lead back to Gladewater with his second touchdown.
The Bears came up with a defensive stop and blocked the punt which gave them the ball at the New Boston 21. Campbell extended the lead with his first rushing touchdown. Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter with Gladewater holding a 13-point halftime lead.
New Boston struck first in the second half. The Bears drove down to the Lions 10 but Allen fumbled and threw in an incomplete pass to result in a turnover on downs. On third-and-11, Rowden completed a 62-yard pass to Demetrius Mcchester who brought the ball to Gladewater’s four. Allen’s second touchdown made it a six-point game.
The Lions had an opportunity to take the lead when it recovered an onside kick. The drive stalled at the Gladewater 44. New Boston’s defense got another stop. The Bears forced it into a three-and-out. Polley ran for 19 yards and extended the Bears’ lead to 14 with his touchdown.
Rowden threw a 32-yard pass to Malachi Dorsey. He handed off to his receiver Kaden Hall, who found Dorsey for a 25-yard touchdown to pull the Lions within seven with 6:38 left in the game. New Boston forced Gladewater to punt.
The Lions were unable to get the tying score. Their 29-yard drive ended on a turnover on downs which set up Campbell’s second touchdown. Dalton give the Lions another chance with his third touchdown on a 65-yard run. Gladewater recovered the onside kick to seal the game.
Gladewater visits Atlanta next week while New Boston returns home to face Tatum.