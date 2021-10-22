WHITE OAK – The homestanding White Oak Roughnecks got on the board first, but the Gladewater Bears answered with four straight touchdowns and cruised to a 48-14 win in district 6-3A Division I action at Roughneck Stadium.
Gladewater improves to 6-2 overall and remains perfect (5-0) in district play with the win. White oak drops to 4-4 and 1-3.
White Oak opened the scoring at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter, driving 24 yards in six plays and getting a 2-yard touchdown run by Dylan Creager to light up the board. The play was set up when the Roughnecks stopped the Bears on a fourth-down attempt.
G’braylon Polly’s 4-yard run capped an 8-play, 44-yard drive for the Bears to get them on the board. A 44-yard kickoff return by Tyrone Maddox put the Bears in good field position.
Three minutes later Kolin Lewis picked off Siegley and raced 72 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Polly’s 5-yard TD run with 6.2 seconds left in the opening quarter put the Bears in front 21-7, and then Polly scored on a 9-yard run with 7:29 left in the second to move the Bears on top 27-7 after a missed extra point. The drive covered 47 yards in six plays after D.J. Allen returned a punt into White Oak territory.
White Oak got on the board with 9:47 left in the third on a 10-yard run by Dee Williams to end a 75-yard drive that took six plays, but the rest of the game belonged to the Bears.
Gladewater added to the lead with a 5-yard run by Polly at the 5:17 mark of the third, and then Za Campbell broke off a 54-yard TD jaunt two minutes later to make it a 41-14 conest.
Allen tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Eli Kates with 7:33 left to end the scoring.
White Oak visits Tatum and Gladewater hosts Sabine next week.